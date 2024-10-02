The Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX | Naming Rights Confirmed

Saracens is excited to confirm that our lead partners StoneX will hold the naming rights for one of the biggest days in the sporting calendar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which will be named ‘The Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX.’

On Saturday 22nd March, the Men in Black will once again take on Harlequins when the biggest rivalry in the Gallagher Premiership will have another chapter written.

The Showdown, which continues to get bigger and better drew a crowd of over 61,000 last season and is poised to sell out once again in the latest instalment of world class rugby.

Last year Sarries produced an attacking masterclass from start to finish to entertain the bumper crowd, as they scored eight tries in a 52-7 victory which was the most viewed Premiership match in TV history.

International stars will be everywhere you look and the likes of Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Nick Isiekwe will be facing Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Joe Marler and Alex Dombrandt in what is always a blockbuster fixture.

StoneX, who have partnered with the club since 2020 are an institutional-grade financial services network that connects companies, organisations, traders and investors to the global markets ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service and deep expertise.

The StoneX branding will be seen inside the bowl as well as outside the stadium, and of course on the iconic black and red home kit.

A ticket to this huge game is included in 2024/25 Saracens Men’s Seasonal Memberships, plus the option to purchase additional GA tickets at 50% off. All other fans can now purchase your tickets at our Early Bird price, starting from just £15!”

Lucy Englander, Commercial Director at Saracens, is delighted with the agreement:

“Following on from our recent front-of-shirt and stadium naming extension with StoneX, we are so thrilled to have StoneX partner with The Showdown 5. This year’s Showdown is set to be bigger and better than the previous games, and we could not be more excited to have the fixture in association with StoneX.”

Philip Smith, CEO of EMEA at StoneX, shares his enthusiasm for the continued partnership:

“I am thrilled to see StoneX’s brand across the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the fourth season in a row at The Showdown. The Showdown 2, 3, and 4 were all a fantastic success, so partnering with the 5th edition of this event was an easy decision.

With all of the Saracens’ Six Nations stars returning the week before, the stage is set for another showpiece fixture between the two London rivals, and the team at StoneX will be out in full force to support our Saracens.”

