Saracens Women to have names on back of shirts for 24-25 season

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that players will have their names on the back of their shirts for the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign.

After first putting names on the back of player shirts last season against Sale Sharks to mark the 35th anniversary celebrations of the women’s team at Saracens, this season, the squad will have their names on the back of their match shirts for the entirety of the 24/25 Premiership Women's Rugby league season.

Last season, Saracens and England fly-half Zoe Harrison commented that ‘to be it, you have to see it,’ in regard to inspiring the next generation of female rugby players.

Our squad having their names on their match shirts this season is an important step in doing just that, helping to increase the visibility of our players and ability for fans to recognise them.

Saracens and Red Roses back-row Poppy Cleall is pleased that the club are making this important step.

“It’s amazing for us as players to have our names on our shirts from a personal side of things. It means a bit more knowing your name is on your back when you run out. But also, for all of those young girls and boys watching us in the stands and on TV, it means they can recognise us more and relate to different players when they watch them play.”