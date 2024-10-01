Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Saracens Women to have names on back of shirts for 24-25 season

01.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that players will have their names on the back of their shirts for the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign.

After first putting names on the back of player shirts last season against Sale Sharks to mark the 35th anniversary celebrations of the women’s team at Saracens, this season, the squad will have their names on the back of their match shirts for the entirety of the 24/25 Premiership Women's Rugby league season. 

Last season, Saracens and England fly-half Zoe Harrison commented that ‘to be it, you have to see it,’ in regard to inspiring the next generation of female rugby players. 

Our squad having their names on their match shirts this season is an important step in doing just that, helping to increase the visibility of our players and ability for fans to recognise them. 

Saracens and Red Roses back-row Poppy Cleall is pleased that the club are making this important step. 

“It’s amazing for us as players to have our names on our shirts from a personal side of things. It means a bit more knowing your name is on your back when you run out. But also, for all of those young girls and boys watching us in the stands and on TV, it means they can recognise us more and relate to different players when they watch them play.” 

News

See all news
Screenshot 2024 10 06 At 15.57.41

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 29-14 Exeter Chiefs

Saracens Men continued their perfect start to the new Gallagher Premiership season as they made it three wins from three with a 29-14 bonus-point victory over Exeter Chiefs at StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black dominated from start to finish, scoring five tries at an overcast and blustery StoneX to move back to the top […]

06.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Match Rep

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 38-29 Trailfinders Women (PWR Rd 1)

Saracens Women eventually secured the win in an eventful opening game of the Premiership Women’s Rugby season. In the end, it took a last-minute Sarah McKenna score to settle things, as Saracens held on for a bonus-point win. Both sides met each other a few weeks ago in the PWR Up friendlies and this one […]

05.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 10 04 At 20.04.21

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Storm 33-26 Edinburgh 'A'

Saracens Storm marked their return to action with a last-gasp victory as a late penalty try secured them a 33-26 victory over Edinburgh ‘A’ at StoneX Stadium. The young Sarries side, who had to absorb a huge amount of pressure scored five tries in total on a memorable evening under the lights in North London. […]

04.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross