Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

The Interview | Emma Hardy

01.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Emmahardyinterview
Saracens Women V Ealing Trailfinders Women

It’s been a fine start to life in a Saracens shirt for summer recruit Emma Hardy. 

Formally of Loughborough Lightning, Hardy has impressed in her opening two outings in a Saracens shirt, as she adjusts to her new surroundings in NW4. 

A brutal pre-season period was certainly not the most pleasant of welcomes to life at Saracens for the centre, but she admitted that it had been a great learning period, allowing her to settle in and quickly get to know her new teammates. 

“Pre-season has been tough, but it's put us in a really good place physically. It's always challenging joining a new environment, but everyone at the club has been so welcoming and supportive. I feel like I’ve quickly become part of the group. The players and staff have just been brilliant.” 

Hardy is also surrounded by some familiar faces in Sarries colours this season, with plenty of former Loughborough colleagues now part of this Saracens side and she admitted that it was nice being back playing with the likes of Isla Alejandro and Bryony Field. 

“Obviously I know some of the girls from when we were all at Loughborough together but it’s great to be back in a new environment with them. Having those faces that you already know certainly helps you quickly acclimatise.” 

Hardy made her debut for Saracens away to Harlequins in the first PWR Up friendly fixture of the season, impressing in the 13 shirt, before backing it up with another strong performance at home against Trailfinders last weekend. 

Both fixtures have been crucial for Sarries in terms of building confidence for the start of the league campaign next weekend and Hardy believes that whilst the side have come away with two wins, there are still plenty of things that they want to finetune before the campaign gets underway.  

“The friendly fixtures have been a good start for us going into the league, but there are definitely areas we need to work on over the next couple of weeks. We want to tidy up some of the little things we know we can be sharper on, to make sure we hit the ground running the way we want to next weekend.” 

That Trailfinders friendly was Hardy’s first taste of running out at StoneX Stadium in a Saracens shirt and she admitted that it was a special feeling running out of the tunnel. 

“I’ve played here before but to run out and hear the crowd cheering for you, rather than being in an opposition shirt was really special. I’ve loved it so far and I’m looking forward to what’s to come this year!” 

News

See all news
Streamsatsarries

Saracens Women to look to innovate with 24-25 season livestream offering

Saracens are excited to announce a new and improved livestream proposition for the 2024/25 season. Drawing upon the success of last year’s match day streaming for Premiership Women’s Rugby fixtures, which saw average audiences of over 11,000 per stream, this season’s match day production will look to place fans and players at the heart of […]

02.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Emmahardyinterview

The Interview | Emma Hardy

It’s been a fine start to life in a Saracens shirt for summer recruit Emma Hardy.  Formally of Loughborough Lightning, Hardy has impressed in her opening two outings in a Saracens shirt, as she adjusts to her new surroundings in NW4.  A brutal pre-season period was certainly not the most pleasant of welcomes to life […]

01.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross