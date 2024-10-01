The Interview | Emma Hardy

It’s been a fine start to life in a Saracens shirt for summer recruit Emma Hardy.

Formally of Loughborough Lightning, Hardy has impressed in her opening two outings in a Saracens shirt, as she adjusts to her new surroundings in NW4.

A brutal pre-season period was certainly not the most pleasant of welcomes to life at Saracens for the centre, but she admitted that it had been a great learning period, allowing her to settle in and quickly get to know her new teammates.

“Pre-season has been tough, but it's put us in a really good place physically. It's always challenging joining a new environment, but everyone at the club has been so welcoming and supportive. I feel like I’ve quickly become part of the group. The players and staff have just been brilliant.”

Hardy is also surrounded by some familiar faces in Sarries colours this season, with plenty of former Loughborough colleagues now part of this Saracens side and she admitted that it was nice being back playing with the likes of Isla Alejandro and Bryony Field.

“Obviously I know some of the girls from when we were all at Loughborough together but it’s great to be back in a new environment with them. Having those faces that you already know certainly helps you quickly acclimatise.”

Hardy made her debut for Saracens away to Harlequins in the first PWR Up friendly fixture of the season, impressing in the 13 shirt, before backing it up with another strong performance at home against Trailfinders last weekend.

Both fixtures have been crucial for Sarries in terms of building confidence for the start of the league campaign next weekend and Hardy believes that whilst the side have come away with two wins, there are still plenty of things that they want to finetune before the campaign gets underway.

“The friendly fixtures have been a good start for us going into the league, but there are definitely areas we need to work on over the next couple of weeks. We want to tidy up some of the little things we know we can be sharper on, to make sure we hit the ground running the way we want to next weekend.”

That Trailfinders friendly was Hardy’s first taste of running out at StoneX Stadium in a Saracens shirt and she admitted that it was a special feeling running out of the tunnel.

“I’ve played here before but to run out and hear the crowd cheering for you, rather than being in an opposition shirt was really special. I’ve loved it so far and I’m looking forward to what’s to come this year!”