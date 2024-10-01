Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Saracens Foundation Round-Up

01.10.24
In association with
StoneX
Whilst it was all quiet on the rugby pitch at StoneX this summer, the Saracens Foundation never stopped!

This summer has been full on with summer camp delivery, an ABBA tribute night for our Love to Dancers as well as the Saracens Charity Golf Day!

The Sporting Roots Project, our refugee provision supported by lead project partner SBHL and further supported by Islamic Relief UK, hosted the first Family Day for the programme. Participants and families from the host hotels came to StoneX Stadium to enjoy a fun day outside with games and activities! For many of these participants, the only outside space they have access to is the hotel car park so having an outlet for activity and fun is so important for them.

Musa, a two-year-old boy whose parents originate from Afghanistan, was one of the attendees of family day. He and his parents live in one of the hotels we work with and have faced significant challenges, his parents tragically losing two daughters and Musa, who was born in the UK, living with an autoimmune disease. When Musa was at family day, he was transfixed by a bowl of water which he was playing in. His parents explained that he has only ever seen water in a shower or as a drink – never a “body of water” so to speak. His parents’ ultimate goal is to go to the seaside, not only to show Musa the ocean, but also to remember their daughters, who grew up by the sea in Afghanistan.

It is not something they have been able to make happen yet, but the family day was the first time that Musa has been able to be a child and have fun in a safe, family environment, helping them make new, happy memories.

Sporting Roots, and the family day, is such an important project to our participants, with one participant saying that it was the longest he has spent outside since he arrived in the UK two years ago. Creating a safe environment where refugees and asylum seekers can relax and enjoy some physical activity, is core to the project and we can’t wait to see how it develops this year!

News

Saracens Women to look to innovate with 24-25 season livestream offering

Saracens are excited to announce a new and improved livestream proposition for the 2024/25 season. Drawing upon the success of last year’s match day streaming for Premiership Women’s Rugby fixtures, which saw average audiences of over 11,000 per stream, this season’s match day production will look to place fans and players at the heart of […]

02.10.24
In association with
StoneX
The Interview | Emma Hardy

It’s been a fine start to life in a Saracens shirt for summer recruit Emma Hardy.  Formally of Loughborough Lightning, Hardy has impressed in her opening two outings in a Saracens shirt, as she adjusts to her new surroundings in NW4.  A brutal pre-season period was certainly not the most pleasant of welcomes to life […]

01.10.24
In association with
StoneX

