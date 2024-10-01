Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Saracens High School Round-Up

01.10.24
Saracens High School’s second year of GCSE results were even better than the first, elevating them to the top 9% in the country

Tomas and Ryan are just two pupils whose GCSE results gained them places in Saracens Sixth Form, where Tomas is studying A Levels and Ryan is taking a T Level in Digital Production, Design and Development.

Ryan’s nerves on results day will be hauntingly familiar to many of us, as he recalls overcoming the shaking that began on the bus ride in order to open his results envelope!

His nerves evaporated, however, the instant he learnt that his hard work had resulted in two 5s and a raft of 6s (all Bs in old money).

Studying T Level Digital - the two year qualification with 45 days industry placement - will prepare Ryan perfectly for his dream career in software engineering or cyber security.

Tomas’ results were just two 8s short of a full house of 9s (the highest grade possible), opening the doors to A Levels in Saracens Sixth Form followed by a degree in electronic engineering and a career in hardware design.

Mark Thompson, CEO of Saracens, along with players from the men’s and women’s teams, enjoyed sharing in the atmosphere on 22nd August.

Next summer will be the first time the school will receive A Level results and, with pupils and staff alike living the Saracens values of discipline and hard work, we know they will be fantastic.

Saracens Women to look to innovate with 24-25 season livestream offering

Saracens are excited to announce a new and improved livestream proposition for the 2024/25 season. Drawing upon the success of last year’s match day streaming for Premiership Women’s Rugby fixtures, which saw average audiences of over 11,000 per stream, this season’s match day production will look to place fans and players at the heart of […]

02.10.24
The Interview | Emma Hardy

It’s been a fine start to life in a Saracens shirt for summer recruit Emma Hardy.  Formally of Loughborough Lightning, Hardy has impressed in her opening two outings in a Saracens shirt, as she adjusts to her new surroundings in NW4.  A brutal pre-season period was certainly not the most pleasant of welcomes to life […]

01.10.24
