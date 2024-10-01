Saracens High School Round-Up

Saracens High School’s second year of GCSE results were even better than the first, elevating them to the top 9% in the country

Tomas and Ryan are just two pupils whose GCSE results gained them places in Saracens Sixth Form, where Tomas is studying A Levels and Ryan is taking a T Level in Digital Production, Design and Development.

Ryan’s nerves on results day will be hauntingly familiar to many of us, as he recalls overcoming the shaking that began on the bus ride in order to open his results envelope!

His nerves evaporated, however, the instant he learnt that his hard work had resulted in two 5s and a raft of 6s (all Bs in old money).

Studying T Level Digital - the two year qualification with 45 days industry placement - will prepare Ryan perfectly for his dream career in software engineering or cyber security.

Tomas’ results were just two 8s short of a full house of 9s (the highest grade possible), opening the doors to A Levels in Saracens Sixth Form followed by a degree in electronic engineering and a career in hardware design.

Mark Thompson, CEO of Saracens, along with players from the men’s and women’s teams, enjoyed sharing in the atmosphere on 22nd August.

Next summer will be the first time the school will receive A Level results and, with pupils and staff alike living the Saracens values of discipline and hard work, we know they will be fantastic.