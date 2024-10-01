Andy Onyeama-Christie nominated for Gallagher Player of the Month!

Andy Onyeama-Christie has been nominated for Gallagher Player of the Month!

The back-rower has made an incredible start to the season, playing a huge part in the wins over Gloucester Rugby and Sale Sharks which have put the Men in Black at the top of the league.

The Scotland international scored twice in a Player of the Match performance at Kingsholm, and also played all 80 minutes against Sale which included eight tackles and five carries.

September’s Gallagher Player of the Month shortlist:

Will Butt (Bath Rugby)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears)

Andy Onyeama-Christie (Saracens)

The shortlist was voted for by a panel of media professionals.

The judges for the 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership Rugby season are: Jill Douglas (ITV, BBC), Ali Eykyn (TNT Sports), Hugh Godwin (i), Chris Jones (BBC), Alex Lowe (The Times), Gavin Mairs (Telegraph), Ugo Monye (BBC, TNT Sports), Nick Mullins (TNT Sports) and Claire Thomas (BBC, TNT Sports).