Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Andy Onyeama-Christie nominated for Gallagher Player of the Month!

01.10.24
Screenshot 2024 10 01 At 11.02.59
Gloucester Rugby V Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Andy Onyeama-Christie has been nominated for Gallagher Player of the Month!

The back-rower has made an incredible start to the season, playing a huge part in the wins over Gloucester Rugby and Sale Sharks which have put the Men in Black at the top of the league.

The Scotland international scored twice in a Player of the Match performance at Kingsholm, and also played all 80 minutes against Sale which included eight tackles and five carries.

September’s Gallagher Player of the Month shortlist:

Will Butt (Bath Rugby)
Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)
Max Malins (Bristol Bears)
Andy Onyeama-Christie (Saracens)

CLICK HERE to vote!

The shortlist was voted for by a panel of media professionals.

The judges for the 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership Rugby season are: Jill Douglas (ITV, BBC), Ali Eykyn (TNT Sports), Hugh Godwin (i), Chris Jones (BBC), Alex Lowe (The Times), Gavin Mairs (Telegraph), Ugo Monye (BBC, TNT Sports), Nick Mullins (TNT Sports) and Claire Thomas (BBC, TNT Sports).

News

