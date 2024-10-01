TICKET INFORMATION | Priority Windows Now Open!

It's a big day of ticketing information for previous purchasers, so we've laid it all out for you below!

WHICH FIXTURES ARE AVAILABLE?

SARACENS MEN:

November is packed with exciting matchups as we host two Premiership Cup clashes at StoneX Stadium; London Scottish and Harlequins.

Looking ahead, we then have two massive fixtures to close out the year.

Saturday 7th December: A Christmas showdown against South African rivals Vodacom Bulls in the Investec Champions Cup.

Sunday 22nd December: A highly anticipated rematch against reigning champions Northampton Saints.

There is an EXCLUSIVE ONE-WEEK WINDOW for previous purchasers to purchase tickets at our Early Bird prices before these fixtures go on sale to the general public. Simply log in to your account using the button below to secure your seats.

SARACENS WOMEN:

The PWR season starts THIS SATURDAY against Trailfinders Women right here at StoneX Stadium. With the excitement building for the start of the campaign, why not take advantage of your PRIORITY WINDOW to book your seats for our three upcoming home fixtures!?

On Saturday 30th November, we will be taking on Loughborough Lightning, before our HUGE Christmas clash with Bristol Bears on Saturday 21st December.

We will be kicking off 2025 in style too, when we welcome Leicester Tigers to StoneX Stadium on Saturday 11th January.

These games are all now open in an EXCLUSIVE ONE-WEEK WINDOW to purchase tickets at our Early Bird price.

The Duel priority window is also still open!

We look forward to seeing you at StoneX Stadium!

