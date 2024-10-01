Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
TICKET INFORMATION | Priority Windows Now Open!

01.10.24
It's a big day of ticketing information for previous purchasers, so we've laid it all out for you below!

WHICH FIXTURES ARE AVAILABLE?

SARACENS MEN:

November is packed with exciting matchups as we host two Premiership Cup clashes at StoneX Stadium; London Scottish and Harlequins.

Looking ahead, we then have two massive fixtures to close out the year.

Saturday 7th December: A Christmas showdown against South African rivals Vodacom Bulls in the Investec Champions Cup.

Sunday 22nd December: A highly anticipated rematch against reigning champions Northampton Saints.

There is an EXCLUSIVE ONE-WEEK WINDOW for previous purchasers to purchase tickets at our Early Bird prices before these fixtures go on sale to the general public. Simply log in to your account using the button below to secure your seats.

SARACENS WOMEN:

The PWR season starts THIS SATURDAY against Trailfinders Women right here at StoneX Stadium. With the excitement building for the start of the campaign, why not take advantage of your PRIORITY WINDOW to book your seats for our three upcoming home fixtures!?

On Saturday 30th November, we will be taking on Loughborough Lightning, before our HUGE Christmas clash with Bristol Bears on Saturday 21st December.

We will be kicking off 2025 in style too, when we welcome Leicester Tigers to StoneX Stadium on Saturday 11th January.

These games are all now open in an EXCLUSIVE ONE-WEEK WINDOW to purchase tickets at our Early Bird price.

The Duel priority window is also still open!

We look forward to seeing you at StoneX Stadium!

LOG IN & BOOK NOW!

Quick Questions with Phil Brantingham

Premiership Rugby extends free-to-air deal with ITV

