Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Quick Questions with Phil Brantingham

01.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Brantinghamquestions
Saracens V Scarlets, Rugby Union, Pre Season Friendly Match, Stonex Stadium, Hendon, London, Uk 13/09/2024

How well does new signing Phil Brantingham know his teammates? Let's find out.

Best dancer in the team?

  • Nick Isiekwe.

Biggest motivator?

  • Callum Braley for the bibs.

Worst fashion sense in the squad?

  • Andy Onyeama-Christie, thinks he’s cool.

Most likely to be late for a team meeting?

  • Kapeli Pifeleti, probably sleeping.

Who wouldn't you trust with your final £5?

  • Rhys Carre.

Best chef in the squad?

  • Harvey Beaton is good! Dangerous banana bread.

Most likely to quit rugby for another job?

  • Hugh Tizard, fingers in a lot of pies.

Funniest person in the squad?

  • Fraser Balmain.

Biggest liability in the squad?

  • Sam Crean, he’s a maniac.

Worst music taste?

  • Mine isn’t great to be fair, love Adele.

Most likely to become a coach?

  • Alex Goode, already is one as he doesn’t train.

Fastest to the bar?

  • See question about liability....

Most likely to not buy a round?

  • Tom Willis, had a flat tyre for six months.

Biggest teacher’s pet?

  • Louie Johnson, second biggest nause.

In association with
