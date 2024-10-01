Quick Questions with Phil Brantingham

How well does new signing Phil Brantingham know his teammates? Let's find out.

Best dancer in the team?

Nick Isiekwe.

Biggest motivator?

Callum Braley for the bibs.

Worst fashion sense in the squad?

Andy Onyeama-Christie, thinks he’s cool.

Most likely to be late for a team meeting?

Kapeli Pifeleti, probably sleeping.

Who wouldn't you trust with your final £5?

Rhys Carre.

Best chef in the squad?

Harvey Beaton is good! Dangerous banana bread.

Most likely to quit rugby for another job?

Hugh Tizard, fingers in a lot of pies.

Funniest person in the squad?

Fraser Balmain.

Biggest liability in the squad?

Sam Crean, he’s a maniac.

Worst music taste?

Mine isn’t great to be fair, love Adele.

Most likely to become a coach?

Alex Goode, already is one as he doesn’t train.

Fastest to the bar?

See question about liability....

Most likely to not buy a round?

Tom Willis, had a flat tyre for six months.

Biggest teacher’s pet?