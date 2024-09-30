Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Premiership Rugby extends free-to-air deal with ITV

30.09.24
In association with
Premiership Rugby and ITV have agreed a two-year extension to the rights deal which sees seven Gallagher Premiership Rugby matches, including the Final, broadcast free-to-air.

The new deal also sees a rebranded highlights show – Gallagher Premiership Unleashed – air on Wednesday nights to round-up all the thrills of the 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership Rugby season.

This extension follows a record-breaking 2023/24 which saw the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2024 deliver the highest peak audience ever for a Premiership Rugby match on ITV.

Across ITV and TNT Sports, the Final also drew an average audience of 1.2m and a share of 14.3%, approximately 1 in 7 of all UK viewers. Whilst the ITV average audience share for Gallagher Premiership fixtures was also up 3% when compared to the 2022/23 campaign.

The first match of the 2024/25 season on ITV sees runners-up Bath Rugby host fierce rivals Bristol Bears in a blockbuster West Country derby at The Rec (Sat, Oct 5).

A fortnight later, ITV will showcase another heavyweight match-up, this time at Mattioli Woods Welford Road between historic rivals Leicester Tigers and Gloucester Rugby (Sat, Oct 19).

The other confirmed clash sees Leicester Tigers head to Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, for Harlequins’ iconic ‘Big Game’ (Sat, Dec 28), which headlines the bumper festive fixtures period in the 2024/25 season. 

The remaining three fixtures will be announced in due course, before the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2025 brings the season to a close on Saturday, June 14 live on ITV1 and ITVX.

Simon Massie-Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at Premiership Rugby, said: “Premiership Rugby is thrilled to extend our relationship with ITV and to continue to provide free-to-air access to Gallagher Premiership Rugby with seven blockbuster fixtures on top of the revamped weekly highlights show.

“The 2023/24 season saw ITV viewership records smashed for The Showdown 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between London rivals Saracens and Harlequins - and again for the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2024 - adding to an impressive year-on-year increase in overall audience share.”

Niall Sloane, Director of ITV Sport, said: “Viewers are eagerly anticipating the new Gallagher Premiership Rugby season on ITV1 and ITVX this Autumn. As well as last season outperforming the previous on linear, on ITVX streams for the matches and highlights were up by +14% also with 1.8m.”

