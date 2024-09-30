Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
NewsSee all news
Seasonal Members - Join us at the Greene King Pub Quiz!
Our fantastic partners, Greene King, are hosting a pub quiz like no other here at StoneX Stadium, and you are all invited! As one of your 2024/25 Saracens Men's Seasonal Member benefits, we have opened this event for our members on a first-come, first-served basis. Arrive from 19:00 ready for the start of the quiz […]
Saracens Storm to take on Edinburgh 'A' this Friday!
SARACENS STORM VS EDINBURGH RUGBY A FRIDAY 4TH OCTOBER 19:00 KICK OFF STONEX STADIUM If you are looking for some rugby to whet your appetite ahead of our big clash against Exeter Chiefs on Sunday, the Saracens Storm academy team will be taking on Edinburgh Rugby A under the lights this Friday evening! This fixture […]
WXV Round 1 Wrap Up
It was a busy weekend for our Sarries stars in WXV, with plenty of players showing how much of an impact they will hopefully have back in Sarries colours. In WXV 2, Georgia Evans, Natalia John and Donna Rose all started for Wales, but were unable to stop the Australian charge, as the Green and […]