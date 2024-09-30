Seasonal Members - Join us at the Greene King Pub Quiz!

Our fantastic partners, Greene King, are hosting a pub quiz like no other here at StoneX Stadium, and you are all invited!

As one of your 2024/25 Saracens Men's Seasonal Member benefits, we have opened this event for our members on a first-come, first-served basis.

Arrive from 19:00 ready for the start of the quiz at 19:30 which will see participants from Your Saracens Men's team go head-to-head in a Question of Sport-style showdown (with heaps of audience participation!)

Greene King will be generously supplying the beer free of charge for the evening, and food and other drinks will be available to purchase.

Tickets are free of charge. The evening is in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support so we do encourage you to give generously.

To register your interest, please fill in your details below before Friday 11th October. The first 250 members will then be contacted on Monday 14th October with your entry ticket. We hope to see you there!