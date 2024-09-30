Saracens Storm to take on Edinburgh 'A' this Friday!

SARACENS STORM VS EDINBURGH RUGBY A

FRIDAY 4TH OCTOBER

19:00 KICK OFF

STONEX STADIUM

If you are looking for some rugby to whet your appetite ahead of our big clash against Exeter Chiefs on Sunday, the Saracens Storm academy team will be taking on Edinburgh Rugby A under the lights this Friday evening!

This fixture is open to all, free of charge, unreserved seating. Gates open at 18:00, Kick off at 19:00.

We will be publishing the team later in the week but you can be safe in the knowledge that you will be seeing some future Sarries stars in action!

LET'S GO SARRIES!