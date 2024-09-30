Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Saracens Storm to take on Edinburgh 'A' this Friday!

30.09.24
Screenshot 2024 09 30 At 13.30.40
Screenshot 2024 09 30 At 13.30.47

SARACENS STORM VS EDINBURGH RUGBY A

FRIDAY 4TH OCTOBER

19:00 KICK OFF

STONEX STADIUM

If you are looking for some rugby to whet your appetite ahead of our big clash against Exeter Chiefs on Sunday, the Saracens Storm academy team will be taking on Edinburgh Rugby A under the lights this Friday evening!

This fixture is open to all, free of charge, unreserved seating. Gates open at 18:00, Kick off at 19:00.

We will be publishing the team later in the week but you can be safe in the knowledge that you will be seeing some future Sarries stars in action!

LET'S GO SARRIES!

SARACENS STORM VS EDINBURGH RUGBY A FRIDAY 4TH OCTOBER 19:00 KICK OFF STONEX STADIUM If you are looking for some rugby to whet your appetite ahead of our big clash against Exeter Chiefs on Sunday, the Saracens Storm academy team will be taking on Edinburgh Rugby A under the lights this Friday evening! This fixture […]

001

WXV Round 1 Wrap Up

It was a busy weekend for our Sarries stars in WXV, with plenty of players showing how much of an impact they will hopefully have back in Sarries colours. In WXV 2, Georgia Evans, Natalia John and Donna Rose all started for Wales, but were unable to stop the Australian charge, as the Green and […]

30.09.24
Screenshot 2024 09 28 At 16.59.36

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 45-26 Sale Sharks

Alex Lozowski’s boot steered Saracens Men to a brilliant 45-26 bonus-point victory over Sale Sharks at StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black made it two wins from two so far in the Gallagher Premiership, with 22 points courtesy of Lozowski as well as tries from Tobias Elliott, a double from Elliot Daly and Jamie George […]

28.09.24
