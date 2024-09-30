Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
WXV Round 1 Wrap Up

It was a busy weekend for our Sarries stars in WXV, with plenty of players showing how much of an impact they will hopefully have back in Sarries colours.

In WXV 2, Georgia Evans, Natalia John and Donna Rose all started for Wales, but were unable to stop the Australian charge, as the Green and Gold secured a 37-5 victory.

It was a far better afternoon for Scotland though, as Fi McIntosh, Louise McMillan and Coreen Grant helped their side to a 19-0 victory over Italy to start their defence of their WXV 2 title, with McIntosh impressing at the lineout and Grant looking dangerous on the wing.

WXV 1 saw a shock result, with Ireland beating World Champions New Zealand, but the five Saracens stars in the Red Roses squad made sure they avoided a similar fate against the USA, pulling clear to secure a 61-21 victory.

Zoe Harrison was superb at fly-half, marshalling her side around the pitch and slotting 8 from 9 off the tee, whilst Jess Breach and Ella Wyrwas scored stunning late tries to help secure the win.

Rosie Galligan was a positive force in the second-row on her first start in several months having recovered from injury, whilst Kelsey Clifford was a bundle of energy off the bench.

Five of our stars also starred for Canada, as they secured a comfortable victory over France. Gabby Senft put in a strong performance at number 8, with McKinley Hunt adding dynamism off the bench. Paige Farries opened the scoring with a superb finish, whilst Fancy Bermudez scored twice, with Alysha Corrigan also providing an impact from the bench in an impressive showing from the Canadians.

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 45-26 Sale Sharks

Alex Lozowski’s boot steered Saracens Men to a brilliant 45-26 bonus-point victory over Sale Sharks at StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black made it two wins from two so far in the Gallagher Premiership, with 22 points courtesy of Lozowski as well as tries from Tobias Elliott, a double from Elliot Daly and Jamie George […]

Saracens Women's players to fly the flag in WXV

There will be plenty of Saracens flying the flag in WXV this weekend, as the international tournament gets underway across the globe. In WXV1 out in Canada, five Sarries stars are in line to face the USA, with Rosie Galligan returning from injury to start for the Red Roses alongside Zoe Harrison and Jess Breach, […]

