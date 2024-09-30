WXV Round 1 Wrap Up

It was a busy weekend for our Sarries stars in WXV, with plenty of players showing how much of an impact they will hopefully have back in Sarries colours.

In WXV 2, Georgia Evans, Natalia John and Donna Rose all started for Wales, but were unable to stop the Australian charge, as the Green and Gold secured a 37-5 victory.

It was a far better afternoon for Scotland though, as Fi McIntosh, Louise McMillan and Coreen Grant helped their side to a 19-0 victory over Italy to start their defence of their WXV 2 title, with McIntosh impressing at the lineout and Grant looking dangerous on the wing.

WXV 1 saw a shock result, with Ireland beating World Champions New Zealand, but the five Saracens stars in the Red Roses squad made sure they avoided a similar fate against the USA, pulling clear to secure a 61-21 victory.

Zoe Harrison was superb at fly-half, marshalling her side around the pitch and slotting 8 from 9 off the tee, whilst Jess Breach and Ella Wyrwas scored stunning late tries to help secure the win.

Rosie Galligan was a positive force in the second-row on her first start in several months having recovered from injury, whilst Kelsey Clifford was a bundle of energy off the bench.

Five of our stars also starred for Canada, as they secured a comfortable victory over France. Gabby Senft put in a strong performance at number 8, with McKinley Hunt adding dynamism off the bench. Paige Farries opened the scoring with a superb finish, whilst Fancy Bermudez scored twice, with Alysha Corrigan also providing an impact from the bench in an impressive showing from the Canadians.