Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Showdown 6 Entertainment

There will be bands and music playing around the stadium throughout the day! Including a mixture of musicians and styles from pop, to country, reggae, acoustic indie/rock and a touch of dance.  See the guide below showing:

>  Pre Women's match entertainment (1:30-2.30PM)

>  Post Women and Pre Men's match entertainment (3:10 - 5:00PM)

DIZZEE RASCAL WILL BE PERFORMING LIVE AT 5.20PM!!

Pre Women's match:

Image 06 03 2026 at 17.01
2PM 
Level 1 (Gate 107)

FLOOR FOUR

Floor Four is a duo from Welwyn who have been independently producing and releasing original music since 2023. They are inspired by Oasis, Lorde, Sam Fender (and more!) and have explored a range of genres and musical styles with recent releases.

INSTAGRAM
1:30PM
 Level 1 (Gate 107)

MICHAEL KING

Hertfordshire based musician, Michael King is an acoustic guitarist and singer from Hitchin, Hertfordshire.  A self-penned singer/songwriter, over the years he’s played private events, garden parties, pubs, clubs and stadiums!

WBSITE
Image 06 03 2026 at 17.07
Picture
2PM 
White Hart Bar – Level 5 (Gate 526)

OLIVIA LYNN

Born and raised in Luton / Bedfordshire, Olivia Lynn fell in love with music at an early age – often singing along with her nana to classic country songs. Over the years she merged those roots with her youthful love of pop, forging a distinctive country-pop sound.

WEBSITE
1:30PM
White Hart Bar – Level 5 (Gate 526)

KYSHO

An Englishman & Welshman walk into a bar… Greg & Floyd are Kysho! An acoustic duo covering songs ranging from Soul to Slipknot, Metallica to Motown.

INSTAGRAM
Picture
Image 06 03 2026 at 16.46
2PM 
The Shelf Bar - Level 1 (Gate 120)

TWICE OVER

Twice Over are UK-based twin sisters Sasha and Natalie. They started out performing as The Two in 2023, releasing songs like Jealous and No Longer Her, and quickly built a following for their honest lyrics and strong harmonies.

WEBSITE
1:30PM
The Shelf Bar - Level 1 (Gate 120)

Billy Magerison

Billy Magerison is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has honed his craft performing across South London, Bristol, and the South West. Blending influences from blues, rock, reggae, and soul with elements of his Celtic heritage.

WBSITE
Image 06 03 2026 at 16.55

PRE MEN'S MATCH:

Picture
3:10PM & 4:20PM
The Shelf Bar – Level 1 (Gate 120)

THE PEDALS

Young indie rock outfit The Pedals are making waves throughout Hertfordshire and the London scene with their summer release “Hold Me” proving to be a great hit. The Pedals will be mixing it up this year playing 2 sets of catchy covers which will leave you wanting more!

INSTAGRAM
3:10PM
Level 1 (Gate 107)

DJ WENDY WOO

DJ Wendy Woo is a vinyl-loving, feel-good selector who’s been spinning the wheels of steel for eight years. Expect hands-in-the-air anthems, dance floor nostalgia and nothing but good vibes.  If it’s a tune you can sing and bounce to, get down to Wendy Woo who’s already got it on the decks. 

INSTAGRAM
Image 06 03 2026 at 20.04
Picture
3:10PM & 4:20PM
White Hart Bar – Level 5 (Gate 526)

DONT WAKE THE NEIGHBOURS

Don’t Wake the Neighbours are a 7 piece band who play original rock music with influences from all across the musical spectrum. Their catchy hooks and harmonies mixed with classic rock guitars and drums create a great sound that is sure to get you (and the neighbours) jumping.

INSTAGRAM
