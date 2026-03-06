Our Partners
Showdown 6 Entertainment
> Pre Women's match entertainment (1:30-2.30PM)
> Post Women and Pre Men's match entertainment (3:10 - 5:00PM)
DIZZEE RASCAL WILL BE PERFORMING LIVE AT 5.20PM!!
Pre Women's match:
2PM
Level 1 (Gate 107)
FLOOR FOUR
Floor Four is a duo from Welwyn who have been independently producing and releasing original music since 2023. They are inspired by Oasis, Lorde, Sam Fender (and more!) and have explored a range of genres and musical styles with recent releases.
1:30PM Level 1 (Gate 107)
MICHAEL KING
Hertfordshire based musician, Michael King is an acoustic guitarist and singer from Hitchin, Hertfordshire. A self-penned singer/songwriter, over the years he’s played private events, garden parties, pubs, clubs and stadiums!
2PM
White Hart Bar – Level 5 (Gate 526)
OLIVIA LYNN
Born and raised in Luton / Bedfordshire, Olivia Lynn fell in love with music at an early age – often singing along with her nana to classic country songs. Over the years she merged those roots with her youthful love of pop, forging a distinctive country-pop sound.
1:30PMWhite Hart Bar – Level 5 (Gate 526)
KYSHO
An Englishman & Welshman walk into a bar… Greg & Floyd are Kysho! An acoustic duo covering songs ranging from Soul to Slipknot, Metallica to Motown.
2PM
The Shelf Bar - Level 1 (Gate 120)
TWICE OVER
Twice Over are UK-based twin sisters Sasha and Natalie. They started out performing as The Two in 2023, releasing songs like Jealous and No Longer Her, and quickly built a following for their honest lyrics and strong harmonies.
1:30PMThe Shelf Bar - Level 1 (Gate 120)
Billy Magerison
Billy Magerison is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has honed his craft performing across South London, Bristol, and the South West. Blending influences from blues, rock, reggae, and soul with elements of his Celtic heritage.
PRE MEN'S MATCH:
3:10PM & 4:20PM
The Shelf Bar – Level 1 (Gate 120)
THE PEDALS
Young indie rock outfit The Pedals are making waves throughout Hertfordshire and the London scene with their summer release “Hold Me” proving to be a great hit. The Pedals will be mixing it up this year playing 2 sets of catchy covers which will leave you wanting more!
3:10PMLevel 1 (Gate 107)
DJ WENDY WOO
DJ Wendy Woo is a vinyl-loving, feel-good selector who’s been spinning the wheels of steel for eight years. Expect hands-in-the-air anthems, dance floor nostalgia and nothing but good vibes. If it’s a tune you can sing and bounce to, get down to Wendy Woo who’s already got it on the decks.
3:10PM & 4:20PM
White Hart Bar – Level 5 (Gate 526)
DONT WAKE THE NEIGHBOURS
Don’t Wake the Neighbours are a 7 piece band who play original rock music with influences from all across the musical spectrum. Their catchy hooks and harmonies mixed with classic rock guitars and drums create a great sound that is sure to get you (and the neighbours) jumping.