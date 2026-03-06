Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

THE SHOWDOWN VI

The Showdown VI

SDVI MDG DESK

WELCOME TO THE MATCH DAY GUIDE FOR THE SHOWDOWN 6!

WELCOME TO THE MATCHDAY GUIDE!

This year the Showdown is bigger and better than ever. Not only does your ticket gives you access to watch both Saracens Women & Saracens Men play back to back but you also get to watch world class entertainment including Dizzee Rascal, a lightshow and so much more. Read below. 
The Showdown 5 Saracens v Harlequins KC

KEY TIMINGS

  • Gates open: 13:30
  • Women's match Kick-Off time: 14:30
  • Dizzee Rascal performs live: 17:20
  • Men's match Kick-Off time: 18:00

Electric Entertainment

The Showdown's entertainment pre, during and post match is second-to-none.

> Dizzee Rascal performing live at 17:20 (between matches)
> DJ Timi performing throughout the day in the South Stand with a special bowl performance at 13:30
Sd4 343 (1)
SDVI DizzeeAnnouncement 1920x1080

DIZZEE RASCAL

The Showdown just got a whole lot more BONKERS!

> Watch Dizzee Rascal perform LIVE between our Women's and Men's matches. 

> Join us for an unforgettable party. The noughties are back!!

Around the stadium

There will be bands and music playing around the stadium throughout the day! Including a mixture of musicians and styles from pop, to country, reggae, acoustic indie/rock and a touch of dance. Click below to see all the acts and where/when they will be performing!
READ ENTERTAINMENT GUIDE
Sd4 267
Green.jpg.pagespeed.ce.9jcSELLHZn

Coach Travel

The Big Green Coach

We're delighted to have Big Green Coach on board as our official travel partner. Travel sustainably to The Showdown 6 with like-minded rugby fans. Your carbon-neutral coach will get you to the gates before the game starts and return to your pick up location after the match. Click below to see all locations and book today!

Book now

Travel

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is highly accessible by public transport. The four stations serving the stadium are home to London Underground, London Overground & Greater Anglia services. There are also numerous TfL buses, walking routes to and from the stadium stations, and ample cycle parking around the stadium.

Please note, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a no-parking stadium.

ALL TRAVEL OPTIONS
Sd4 93

Food & Drink

There are unlimited options of food & drink available at Spurs Stadium. The 60+ food & drink outlets serve a wide range of delicious food, taking inspiration from London’s vibrant street food market scene – a mixture of diversity & fan favourites!

Don’t forget to check out the Goal Line Bar – the longest bar in Europe!

ALL FOOD OPTIONS

Hospitality

Tottenham Hotspur stadium offers truly unforgettable match day premium experiences. Whether you’re looking to relax in an informal lounge setting or enjoy pure match day luxury there’s something for everyone at The Showdown 6.

ALL HOSPITALITY OPTIONS
Sd4 124 scaled

FAQs

TICKETING FAQS

How will I receive my ticket?

Tickets will be distributed digitally 10 days before the event. Tickets will then be available to either a) print at home, or b) add to your digital device wallet.

STADIUM FAQS

Can I bring bags into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Size restrictions apply to bags brought into the stadium.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium operates a restricted bag policy and supporters are discouraged from bringing bags to the stadium.
Large bags greater than A4 in size (21cm long x 30cm high) are not permitted within the ground.
Only bags of A4 size or smaller (21cm long x 30cm high) will be permitted and all bags will be searched before admission.

Please click HERE for more information.

What items are prohibited from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

All visitors to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and their belongings, are subject to a search at the venue.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

Bags which do not adhere to the specified Bag Policy (medical exemptions apply)
Bottles of any kind, glass vessels, cans, flasks
Food (Discretion may be shown for children’s snacks)
Liquids of any kind (including water and alcohol. The stadium has multiple water fountains throughout)
Umbrellas greater than 1m in size
Laptop Sleeves larger than 37cm x 31cm in size and any laptop bags
Flares, smoke cannisters, air horns, laser devices
Unlicensed musical instruments and other devices capable of causing a disturbance or nuisance
Darts, frisbees (and similar items)
Dangerous or hazardous items
Illegal substances
Fireworks, flares, explosives or ammunition
Knives, blades, firearms and weapons of any kind
Scooters, skateboards and other skates
Flags, Signs or banners that do not meet our Flag and Banner Policy
Flagpoles greater than 1m in length
Spray paint, large industrial style ‘permanent’ marker pens
Transmitting devices
Professional cameras (including cameras with interchangeable lenses) and recording devices
Unauthorised fliers, illegal merchandise items, illegal charity collection utensils
Motorbike helmets
Animals (except service dogs and assistance dogs)
Prams and pushchairs (this may be assessed for each event – please check the relevant event page for further information)

Can I bring my own food & drink into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

No food and drink may be brought into the stadium due to issues of provenance, safety and rubbish generated.

What Food & Drink will be available at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

There are a wide range of food and drink choices available at the stadium. click HERE for more information.

Look out for the feature bars around the stadium including:

  • The Dispensary (West Stand Level 5)
  • The Goal Line Bar (Market Place South Stand)
  • The White Hart (East Stand Level 5)
  • Beavertown microbrewery and taproom (South Stand Level 1)
  • The Shelf (East Stand Level 1)

What payment methods are available at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a fully cashless venue and no cash is accepted for any purchase made within the stadium, including at the Tottenham Experience.

What Access is available at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

If you have any queries regarding accessibility parking at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium please contact supporterservices@saracens.net

If you have any queries regarding venue accessibility/aid, please contact access@tottenhamhotspur.com.

We welcome assistance dogs and have dedicated spending areas to the North and South of the stadium.

Accessible Toilets

There are 66 accessible toilets in the stadium, found throughout the concourses, hospitality lounges and in the Saracens flagship shop.
Ambulant accessible toilets are available in each of the public toilets throughout the stadium, which also has three Changing Places facilities.

Deaf and hard of hearing

All seats within the stadium are covered by radio-based assistive hearing system. The system is designed for supporters who have Telecoil hearing aids, with the ‘T’ setting.

Guests wishing to use this service can sign out a headset from one of our Accessible Entrances (1,5,13 or 17). This must be returned to the accessible entrance or a steward on departure.

Hearing loop systems are also fitted at selected catering kiosks and within certain check outs at the flagship shop, Tottenham Experience.

Blind and partially sighted

Audio descriptive commentary is available to supporters via the use of a receiver and headset. Guests wishing to use this service can sign out a headset from one of our Accessible Entrances (1,5,13 or 17). This must be returned to the accessible entrance or a steward on departure.

Sensory Suite

Should you need respite, we have a Sensory Suite situated in the North Stand, block 416, and offers a comfortable and calming environment for supporters on the autistic spectrum or with sensory impairment conditions to watch a match. We have recruited Sensory Suite supervisors with experience in both disability and autism awareness to facilitate guests on the day and provide assistance where needed.

At the current time, the Sensory Suite can accommodate a maximum of three customers, including one personal assistant.

Will wifi be available at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Wifi is available throughout the stadium. Simply select the Wi-Fi network named ‘Stadium_Guest’ in your phone’s settings that will then bring up a registration page – once you have accepted the terms and conditions for using the Wi-Fi, you are then automatically connected.

Age Restrictions

There are no age restrictions, however, all children aged 2 and over require a seat. Infants under 2 do not require a seat but will require a free “babes in arm” voucher.  This is a condition of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.  Please make your booking, then send your booking reference number to supporterservices@saracens.net to request the voucher.

Lost Children

If you become separated from your child, please notify the nearest steward immediately, providing as much detail as possible (name, age, appearance, place last seen).

Baby Changing

There are several changing facilities within the stadium, situated either inside one of our accessible toilets or one of our medical rooms. Please speak to a steward once inside, for your nearest one.

Push Chairs

There are no facilities within the stadium for storing push chairs.

MATCHDAY FAQS

What time will I be able to enter Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

The stadium + ticket office will open at 13H30 on match day. Fans will find the ticket office located at the North-West Corner of the Stadium.
Make sure you leave enough time to go through stadium security on your arrival at the ground. All supporters must enter the stadium through the turnstile specified on your match ticket.

Fans are encouraged to take their seats in the stadium bowl 30 minutes before kick off.

Please note there is no re-admittance to the stadium once your ticket has been scanned.

Will I be able to park at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Parking is limited, but is available to purchase on a first-come-first-serve basis. Parking is operated by a third party, and requires online booking, the link of which will be shared once live.

What is the easiest way to travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

There are numerous ways to travel to this North London stadium. To review options, please click HERE.

