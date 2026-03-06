Can I bring bags into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Size restrictions apply to bags brought into the stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium operates a restricted bag policy and supporters are discouraged from bringing bags to the stadium.

Large bags greater than A4 in size (21cm long x 30cm high) are not permitted within the ground.

Only bags of A4 size or smaller (21cm long x 30cm high) will be permitted and all bags will be searched before admission.

Please click HERE for more information.

What items are prohibited from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

All visitors to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and their belongings, are subject to a search at the venue.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

Bags which do not adhere to the specified Bag Policy (medical exemptions apply)

Bottles of any kind, glass vessels, cans, flasks

Food (Discretion may be shown for children’s snacks)

Liquids of any kind (including water and alcohol. The stadium has multiple water fountains throughout)

Umbrellas greater than 1m in size

Laptop Sleeves larger than 37cm x 31cm in size and any laptop bags

Flares, smoke cannisters, air horns, laser devices

Unlicensed musical instruments and other devices capable of causing a disturbance or nuisance

Darts, frisbees (and similar items)

Dangerous or hazardous items

Illegal substances

Fireworks, flares, explosives or ammunition

Knives, blades, firearms and weapons of any kind

Scooters, skateboards and other skates

Flags, Signs or banners that do not meet our Flag and Banner Policy

Flagpoles greater than 1m in length

Spray paint, large industrial style ‘permanent’ marker pens

Transmitting devices

Professional cameras (including cameras with interchangeable lenses) and recording devices

Unauthorised fliers, illegal merchandise items, illegal charity collection utensils

Motorbike helmets

Animals (except service dogs and assistance dogs)

Prams and pushchairs (this may be assessed for each event – please check the relevant event page for further information)

Can I bring my own food & drink into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

No food and drink may be brought into the stadium due to issues of provenance, safety and rubbish generated.

What Food & Drink will be available at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

There are a wide range of food and drink choices available at the stadium. click HERE for more information.

Look out for the feature bars around the stadium including:

The Dispensary (West Stand Level 5)

The Goal Line Bar (Market Place South Stand)

The White Hart (East Stand Level 5)

Beavertown microbrewery and taproom (South Stand Level 1)

The Shelf (East Stand Level 1)

What payment methods are available at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a fully cashless venue and no cash is accepted for any purchase made within the stadium, including at the Tottenham Experience.

What Access is available at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

If you have any queries regarding accessibility parking at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium please contact supporterservices@saracens.net

If you have any queries regarding venue accessibility/aid, please contact access@tottenhamhotspur.com.

We welcome assistance dogs and have dedicated spending areas to the North and South of the stadium.

Accessible Toilets

There are 66 accessible toilets in the stadium, found throughout the concourses, hospitality lounges and in the Saracens flagship shop.

Ambulant accessible toilets are available in each of the public toilets throughout the stadium, which also has three Changing Places facilities.

Deaf and hard of hearing

All seats within the stadium are covered by radio-based assistive hearing system. The system is designed for supporters who have Telecoil hearing aids, with the ‘T’ setting.



Guests wishing to use this service can sign out a headset from one of our Accessible Entrances (1,5,13 or 17). This must be returned to the accessible entrance or a steward on departure.



Hearing loop systems are also fitted at selected catering kiosks and within certain check outs at the flagship shop, Tottenham Experience.

Blind and partially sighted

Audio descriptive commentary is available to supporters via the use of a receiver and headset. Guests wishing to use this service can sign out a headset from one of our Accessible Entrances (1,5,13 or 17). This must be returned to the accessible entrance or a steward on departure.

Sensory Suite

Should you need respite, we have a Sensory Suite situated in the North Stand, block 416, and offers a comfortable and calming environment for supporters on the autistic spectrum or with sensory impairment conditions to watch a match. We have recruited Sensory Suite supervisors with experience in both disability and autism awareness to facilitate guests on the day and provide assistance where needed.

At the current time, the Sensory Suite can accommodate a maximum of three customers, including one personal assistant.

Will wifi be available at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Wifi is available throughout the stadium. Simply select the Wi-Fi network named ‘Stadium_Guest’ in your phone’s settings that will then bring up a registration page – once you have accepted the terms and conditions for using the Wi-Fi, you are then automatically connected.

Age Restrictions

There are no age restrictions, however, all children aged 2 and over require a seat. Infants under 2 do not require a seat but will require a free “babes in arm” voucher. This is a condition of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Please make your booking, then send your booking reference number to supporterservices@saracens.net to request the voucher.

Lost Children

If you become separated from your child, please notify the nearest steward immediately, providing as much detail as possible (name, age, appearance, place last seen).

Baby Changing

There are several changing facilities within the stadium, situated either inside one of our accessible toilets or one of our medical rooms. Please speak to a steward once inside, for your nearest one.

Push Chairs

There are no facilities within the stadium for storing push chairs.