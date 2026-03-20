On Saturday 28 March, London Overground services will be significantly disrupted, including the full closure of the Weaver line (Liverpool Street to Enfield Town/Cheshunt/Chingford). There will be no Overground services to White Hart Lane station.





In addition, Liverpool Street station will be closed for planned maintenance. Reduced services are expected across multiple lines, with replacement buses in operation.





Please check your route before you travel to help avoid delays. The Victoria line will continue operating, serving key local stations such as Seven Sisters and Tottenham Hale, with connections from central and South London.

There are also numerous TfL buses, walking routes to and from the stadium stations, and ample cycle parking around the stadium.