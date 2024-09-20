Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Six Saracens named in England U20s Squad

20.09.24
20s
World Rugby U20 Championship 2024: South Africa V England

Six Saracens have been named in the 50-player England U20 Men’s ‘Elite Player Squad’ (EPS) for the 2024/25 season.

Head coach Mark Mapletoft and assistant coach Andy Titterrell, who guided the U20 Men to success in the 2024 U20 Six Nations and World Rugby U20 Championship, return for their respective second and fifth seasons of involvement leading the team which contains Saracens own Charlie Barker, Reggie Hammick, Olamide Sodeke, Charlie West, Jack Bracken and Angus Hall.

The largely refreshed cohort includes 12 previously-capped U20 internationals that achieved the ‘double’ silverware in the respective continental and intercontinental championships. Benjamin Coen and Kane James of Exeter Chiefs, Newcastle Falcons’ Jacob Oliver and Ben Redshaw, Archie McParland and Henry Pollock (both Northampton Saints) and our own Saracens trio of Sodeke, Bracken and Hall.

Mapletoft’s fresh intake includes a further 32 squad members boasting previous pathway caps who have now graduated into the U20 programme, including recent U18 Men’s captain and Premiership Rugby U18 Academy League winner, Connor Treacey. Six new players are welcomed into the England Rugby Men’s Pathway as previously uncapped age-grade players.

Friendly fixtures in preparation for England’s Six Nations title defence will be communicated in due course.

