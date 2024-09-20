Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Bryony Cleall extends stay with Saracens Women

20.09.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Clealldeal
4x5 3

Saracens Women are thrilled to confirm that Bryony Cleall has extended her stay in North London.

Cleall returned home for a second spell at StoneX Stadium midway through last season, playing a crucial role in helping the side secure the Allianz Cup, scoring twice in the semi-final and again in the final.

An England international with Premiership winning pedigree, Cleall’s confirmation that she will be extending her stay at Saracens is a huge coup for Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry, who is thrilled that Cleall has re-committed to the club.

“We’re delighted that Bryony has extended her stay with us. She made a huge impression having arrived midway through last season and was a massive part of helping the side win the Allianz Cup. Her experience and willingness to impart her knowledge to the young crop of players that are coming through here is invaluable and I know that she will be a really important part of our squad again in the coming season.”

Cleall is similarly delighted to be staying at Saracens, explaining that it was an easy decision to remain at a club that feels like home.

“I’m so excited to commit my future to the club for another season. Returning last season really felt like I was coming home, and I know how hard everybody is working behind the scenes so we have the best chance of success this year. I feel like I’ve got a lot I can bring to the side this year. Being part of the Allianz Cup success last year meant a lot to me and with so much talent in this squad, I’m buzzing to see what we can achieve this season.”

News

See all news
20s

Six Saracens named in England U20s Squad

Six Saracens have been named in the 50-player England U20 Men’s ‘Elite Player Squad’ (EPS) for the 2024/25 season. Head coach Mark Mapletoft and assistant coach Andy Titterrell, who guided the U20 Men to success in the 2024 U20 Six Nations and World Rugby U20 Championship, return for their respective second and fifth seasons of […]

20.09.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Clealldeal

Bryony Cleall extends stay with Saracens Women

Saracens Women are thrilled to confirm that Bryony Cleall has extended her stay in North London. Cleall returned home for a second spell at StoneX Stadium midway through last season, playing a crucial role in helping the side secure the Allianz Cup, scoring twice in the semi-final and again in the final. An England international […]

20.09.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 09 20 At 08.36.51

TEAM NEWS | Gloucester Rugby v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 1)

Director of Rugby Mark McCall spoke of his excitement to see the new-look Saracens start their Gallagher Premiership campaign on Saturday against Gloucester Rugby.  The Men in Black travel to Kingsholm looking to kick off the season in style, with back-to-back home matches at StoneX Stadium to follow over the next fortnight.  The coaches have […]

20.09.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross