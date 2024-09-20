Bryony Cleall extends stay with Saracens Women

Saracens Women are thrilled to confirm that Bryony Cleall has extended her stay in North London.

Cleall returned home for a second spell at StoneX Stadium midway through last season, playing a crucial role in helping the side secure the Allianz Cup, scoring twice in the semi-final and again in the final.

An England international with Premiership winning pedigree, Cleall’s confirmation that she will be extending her stay at Saracens is a huge coup for Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry, who is thrilled that Cleall has re-committed to the club.

“We’re delighted that Bryony has extended her stay with us. She made a huge impression having arrived midway through last season and was a massive part of helping the side win the Allianz Cup. Her experience and willingness to impart her knowledge to the young crop of players that are coming through here is invaluable and I know that she will be a really important part of our squad again in the coming season.”

Cleall is similarly delighted to be staying at Saracens, explaining that it was an easy decision to remain at a club that feels like home.

“I’m so excited to commit my future to the club for another season. Returning last season really felt like I was coming home, and I know how hard everybody is working behind the scenes so we have the best chance of success this year. I feel like I’ve got a lot I can bring to the side this year. Being part of the Allianz Cup success last year meant a lot to me and with so much talent in this squad, I’m buzzing to see what we can achieve this season.”