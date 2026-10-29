Adam Powell is Saracens’ Men’s Defence Coach, having progressed from the club’s Academy into the senior coaching set-up after an impressive playing career in North London.



A former Saracens Academy graduate, Powell represented England at Under-16, Under-18 and Under-19 level before establishing himself in the senior game. During his time as a player at Saracens, he made more than 100 appearances for the club, becoming a dependable presence in midfield. He later joined Newcastle Falcons in 2013, making 78 appearances before bringing his playing career to a close.



Powell returned to Saracens in a coaching capacity in 2017, initially working within the Academy as Senior Academy Coach. Having come through the club’s own pathway, he brought a valuable understanding of Saracens’ culture and development philosophy, helping nurture the next generation of talent progressing towards the first team.



In January 2021, Powell was promoted to Men’s Defence Coach, recognising his contribution to the Academy and his growing influence within the senior set-up. Since then, he has played an important role in developing Saracens’ defensive identity, working alongside Director of Rugby Mark McCall and the wider coaching team.



During his time with the senior coaching group, Powell has been part of a successful era for Saracens, which has included multiple Premiership titles and European Champions Cup triumphs. His progression from Academy player to first-team coach reflects the club’s commitment to developing talent from within and maintaining a strong connection between its pathway and senior squads.

