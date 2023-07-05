Brendan Venter is an experienced rugby coach and former Springbok international who has played a pivotal role in shaping Saracens’ modern identity and success.



Venter first joined Saracens as Director of Rugby in 2009, bringing a clear vision for the club’s playing philosophy, culture and standards. During his first spell, he appointed Mark McCall as First Team Coach, laying the foundations for a successful partnership that would help transform Saracens into one of the leading clubs in European rugby. Venter guided the side to the Premiership final in 2010 before moving into a technical advisory role in 2011, continuing to contribute to the club’s development over the following 15 years.



Away from North London, Venter has held a number of prominent coaching positions across international and domestic rugby. He served as Director of Rugby at the Cell C Sharks, guiding the Durban-based side to the Currie Cup title in 2013, and later returned to London Irish as Technical Director in 2016. His international experience includes coaching Italy’s defence and working with the Springboks in a consulting capacity, specialising in defence and exit strategies. He also served as an assistant coach with South Africa’s Under-20 side, helping the Junior Springboks win the 2012 World Rugby Under-20 Championship.



A former centre for South Africa, Venter earned 17 Test caps and was part of the Springboks squad that won the Rugby World Cup on home soil in 1995.



Returning to Saracens in a full-time capacity for the 2026/27 season, Venter takes on the role of Head of Culture and Technical Director. His focus spans the club’s culture, standards and development, bringing continuity, experience and a deep understanding of the values that underpin Saracens.