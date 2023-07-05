- Brendan Venter

Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Coaches
Caps 3
Brendan Venter
Country
South Africa
Date of birth
06/02/1996
Height/Weight
1.85m/266LB
Position
Head of Culture and Technical Director
SquadSee all
Season Stats(year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 0
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 0
- Appearances 0
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 0
“I love coaching rugby. I love working with players...It's a phenomenal game to be a part of and that's why when Dominic asked me, I agreed to come back.”
- Brendan Venter
STAFF BIO
ABOUT Brendan
Brendan Venter is an experienced rugby coach and former Springbok international who has played a pivotal role in shaping Saracens’ modern identity and success.
Venter first joined Saracens as Director of Rugby in 2009, bringing a clear vision for the club’s playing philosophy, culture and standards. During his first spell, he appointed Mark McCall as First Team Coach, laying the foundations for a successful partnership that would help transform Saracens into one of the leading clubs in European rugby. Venter guided the side to the Premiership final in 2010 before moving into a technical advisory role in 2011, continuing to contribute to the club’s development over the following 15 years.
Away from North London, Venter has held a number of prominent coaching positions across international and domestic rugby. He served as Director of Rugby at the Cell C Sharks, guiding the Durban-based side to the Currie Cup title in 2013, and later returned to London Irish as Technical Director in 2016. His international experience includes coaching Italy’s defence and working with the Springboks in a consulting capacity, specialising in defence and exit strategies. He also served as an assistant coach with South Africa’s Under-20 side, helping the Junior Springboks win the 2012 World Rugby Under-20 Championship.
A former centre for South Africa, Venter earned 17 Test caps and was part of the Springboks squad that won the Rugby World Cup on home soil in 1995.
Returning to Saracens in a full-time capacity for the 2026/27 season, Venter takes on the role of Head of Culture and Technical Director. His focus spans the club’s culture, standards and development, bringing continuity, experience and a deep understanding of the values that underpin Saracens.
Venter first joined Saracens as Director of Rugby in 2009, bringing a clear vision for the club’s playing philosophy, culture and standards. During his first spell, he appointed Mark McCall as First Team Coach, laying the foundations for a successful partnership that would help transform Saracens into one of the leading clubs in European rugby. Venter guided the side to the Premiership final in 2010 before moving into a technical advisory role in 2011, continuing to contribute to the club’s development over the following 15 years.
Away from North London, Venter has held a number of prominent coaching positions across international and domestic rugby. He served as Director of Rugby at the Cell C Sharks, guiding the Durban-based side to the Currie Cup title in 2013, and later returned to London Irish as Technical Director in 2016. His international experience includes coaching Italy’s defence and working with the Springboks in a consulting capacity, specialising in defence and exit strategies. He also served as an assistant coach with South Africa’s Under-20 side, helping the Junior Springboks win the 2012 World Rugby Under-20 Championship.
A former centre for South Africa, Venter earned 17 Test caps and was part of the Springboks squad that won the Rugby World Cup on home soil in 1995.
Returning to Saracens in a full-time capacity for the 2026/27 season, Venter takes on the role of Head of Culture and Technical Director. His focus spans the club’s culture, standards and development, bringing continuity, experience and a deep understanding of the values that underpin Saracens.
Gallery
PartnersSee all partners
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.