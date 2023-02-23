PLAYER BIO ABOUT MARO

Maro Itoje’s rise to the top of the rugby world has been truly meteoric, scooping up many individual accolades whilst contributing hugely at club and international level.



The lock, who is equally at home on the flank, is one of a number of success stories from the Saracens Academy, stepping up to the first team for his debut in January 2013 in the LV= Cup.



Since then he has made 150 appearances, and has developed into a world class option with astounding physicality and defensive attributes.



The four-time Premiership winner and three-time European champion’s international CV also makes for impressive reading. ‘The Pearl’ guided England U20 to their second-ever World Rugby Championship title before gaining a full cap in the 2016 Six Nations where Eddie Jones’ side were crowned Grand Slam champions, and he now has over 50 caps for his country.



He made three Test starts on England’s victorious summer tour of Australia and another Six Nations gong before becoming a British & Irish Lion in 2017 and 2021 featuring in all three tests on both tours.



Itoje was named European Player of the Year and Land Rover Discovery of the Season in 2016 as well as man of the match in Saracens’ maiden European Cup success.

