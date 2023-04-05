Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Men's Rugby
Caps 93
Jamie George
Player sponsor: Duncan Sinclair
Country
England
Date of birth
20/10/1990
Height/Weight
1.80m/238LB
Position
Hooker
SquadSee all
Season Stats2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 52
- Tackles missed 10
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 353
- Appearances 6
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 25
“Jamie is a real example for our younger players to follow.”
Mark McCall
Director of Rugby
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT JAMIE
Joining the Saracens Academy aged 14, Jamie George has received widespread praise for his performances at club and international level.
Firmly established as Sarries and England (and the Lions in 2017 and 2021) hooker, George grew up in a rugby environment with father Ian having represented Northampton Saints, London Welsh and the Barbarians during his playing days.
The hooker made his senior Saracens debut in November 2009 after a loan spell at Southend and carved out a regular spot in the matchday 23 in the 2010/11 season with the club winning its maiden Premiership title. His progress has rocketed since, and he has now made over 250 appearances for the club.
A further four domestic gongs and three European successes have followed while an England debut came ahead of the 2015 Rugby World Cup. With the national side, George has won two Six Nations, been part of a victorious 3-0 whitewash series in Australia and was a mainstay as Eddie Jones’ team equalled a world-record run of wins.
Two years after his first international run-out, George starred in New Zealand for the British & Irish Lions as he started all three tests, and he now has over 50 caps for England. He was also selected for his second consecutive Lions tour, when he headed to South Africa to take on the World Champions.
Off the field, George co-owns a physiotherapy practice called Carter & George with life-long friend Rhys Carter.
Gallery
