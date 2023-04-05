PLAYER BIO ABOUT JAMIE

Joining the Saracens Academy aged 14, Jamie George has received widespread praise for his performances at club and international level.



Firmly established as Sarries and England (and the Lions in 2017 and 2021) hooker, George grew up in a rugby environment with father Ian having represented Northampton Saints, London Welsh and the Barbarians during his playing days.



The hooker made his senior Saracens debut in November 2009 after a loan spell at Southend and carved out a regular spot in the matchday 23 in the 2010/11 season with the club winning its maiden Premiership title. His progress has rocketed since, and he has now made over 250 appearances for the club.



A further four domestic gongs and three European successes have followed while an England debut came ahead of the 2015 Rugby World Cup. With the national side, George has won two Six Nations, been part of a victorious 3-0 whitewash series in Australia and was a mainstay as Eddie Jones’ team equalled a world-record run of wins.



Two years after his first international run-out, George starred in New Zealand for the British & Irish Lions as he started all three tests, and he now has over 50 caps for England. He was also selected for his second consecutive Lions tour, when he headed to South Africa to take on the World Champions.



Off the field, George co-owns a physiotherapy practice called Carter & George with life-long friend Rhys Carter.

