TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Bristol Bears (GPR - Rd 10)

Jamie George says he could never have dreamt of joining such an exclusive list of names when we enters the 300 Club for Saracens Men on Saturday.

The hooker will lead the team out on a memorable occasion as the Men in Black kick off the New Year with a mouthwatering Gallagher Premiership clash against Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made eight changes to the side that lost to Bath last weekend. Two of which come in the front row. Rhys Carre and Marco Riccioni return to the squad alongside triple centurion George in the pack.

Captain Maro Itoje continues in the second row, alongside Harry Wilson who makes his first Premiership start for the club in place of Nick Isiekwe.

In a reshuffled back row, Juan Martin Gonzalez returns at blindside, Ben Earl then shifts to openside flanker making room for Tom Willis who regains the number eight shirt.

Ivan Van Zyl is reunited with Fergus Burke at halfback as the duo make their tenth start together in all competitions. Nick Tompkins returns to the match day squad to partner Alex Lozowski who continues to wear 13.

Lucio Cinti starts on the left wing. With Tobias Elliot ruled out, Rotimi Segun shifts onto the right wing and Elliot Daly returns at fullback.

The bench will see a potential Premiership debut for academy graduate Olamide Sodeke.

As he reaches this incredible milestone, George couldn’t be prouder of his achievements to date in a Saracens shirt.

“I never dreamt of being able to achieve all this. Looking back, I started rugby at Hertford, a rugby club that has strong links with Saracens and from joining them at five years old I became a lifelong Sarries fan.

From the second I joined the academy at 14 I don’t think I could’ve felt more loved and appreciated. I can’t wait to lead this side out for what should be a great opportunity to start the year the right way.”

Saracens Men team to play Bristol Bears:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Jamie George

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Harry Wilson

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Fergus Burke

11 Lucio Cinti

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Rotimi Segun

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Kapeli Pifeleti

17 Phil Brantingham

18 Alec Clarey

19 Olamide Sodeke

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Olly Hartley

23 Angus Hall