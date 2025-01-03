Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Bristol Bears (GPR - Rd 10)

03.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 01 02 At 11.43.40
Saracens V Racing 92 European Rugby Champions Cup

Jamie George says he could never have dreamt of joining such an exclusive list of names when we enters the 300 Club for Saracens Men on Saturday.

The hooker will lead the team out on a memorable occasion as the Men in Black kick off the New Year with a mouthwatering Gallagher Premiership clash against Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made eight changes to the side that lost to Bath last weekend. Two of which come in the front row. Rhys Carre and Marco Riccioni return to the squad alongside triple centurion George in the pack.

Captain Maro Itoje continues in the second row, alongside Harry Wilson who makes his first Premiership start for the club in place of Nick Isiekwe.

In a reshuffled back row, Juan Martin Gonzalez returns at blindside, Ben Earl then shifts to openside flanker making room for Tom Willis who regains the number eight shirt.

Ivan Van Zyl is reunited with Fergus Burke at halfback as the duo make their tenth start together in all competitions. Nick Tompkins returns to the match day squad to partner Alex Lozowski who continues to wear 13.

Lucio Cinti starts on the left wing. With Tobias Elliot ruled out, Rotimi Segun shifts onto the right wing and Elliot Daly returns at fullback.

The bench will see a potential Premiership debut for academy graduate Olamide Sodeke.

As he reaches this incredible milestone, George couldn’t be prouder of his achievements to date in a Saracens shirt.

“I never dreamt of being able to achieve all this. Looking back, I started rugby at Hertford, a rugby club that has strong links with Saracens and from joining them at five years old I became a lifelong Sarries fan.

From the second I joined the academy at 14 I don’t think I could’ve felt more loved and appreciated. I can’t wait to lead this side out for what should be a great opportunity to start the year the right way.”

Saracens Men team to play Bristol Bears:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Jamie George

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Harry Wilson

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Fergus Burke

11 Lucio Cinti

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Rotimi Segun

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Kapeli Pifeleti

17 Phil Brantingham

18 Alec Clarey

19 Olamide Sodeke

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Olly Hartley

23 Angus Hall

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 01 03 At 12.44.25

DISCIPLINARY UPDATE | Toby Knight

The case of Toby Knight, Saracens, was heard by an independent panel, chaired by Charles Cuthbert, sitting with Mitch Read and Veryan Boscawen. Knight was shown a red card for a high tackle, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, during a game against Bath Rugby on Saturday 28th December. The charge was upheld and Knight […]

03.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 12 29 At 22.21.34

Tom Parton departs for Japan

Saracens can confirm that Tom Parton has left the club to pursue an opportunity in Japan. Parton, who has played 29 times for the Men in Black will join the Panasonic Wild Knights. The fullback/winger joined from London Irish in 2023 having become a key part of their backline during his time at the club, […]

03.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Press Notes | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 12)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry believes that his side head into the first game of 2025 with a spring in their step, following a superb pre-Christmas victory over Bristol Bears. That result catapulted Saracens back into the play-off picture, with Austerberry explaining that the win and the break had come at a good time for […]

03.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners