Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Team News | Loughborough Lightning vs Saracens Women (PWR Rd 12)

03.01.25
R12preview
Saracens Women Training Session

Co-captain Lotte Sharp is hoping her side can kick off 2025 with a bang, when they travel to take on Loughborough Lightning on Sunday.

A massive victory over Bristol Bears before the Christmas break has kept Saracens right in the play-off hunt, but Sharp isn't taking anything for granted ahead of a sprint to the end of the season.

"We're super excited. We're going into the last part of a really condensed season so there's lots of exciting things to come. Sunday is going to pose a lot of challenges for us. We've come up against a lot of sides that push it wide to their back three so we've been prepping for that threat this weekend too."

In one of the closest play-0ff races in recent history, Sharp is all too aware that her side have to make every point count between now and the end of the season.

"It's great for the game to show the quality we have with it being so close between the teams. It's tough for us as a team in that we're having to fight for those play-off places a lot harder, but it's great for the game and it's what we need. That's going to keep driving the standards within our team. Every weekend we need to make sure we can get the maximum points that we can."

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has named an unchanged starting XV for this one, after last time out against the Bears.

McKinley Hunt, Bryony Field and Kelsey Clifford continue in the front-row, whilst Rosie Galligan and Georgia Evans continue their partnership in the second-row.

May Campbell, co-captain Marlie Packer and Gabrielle Senft form a formidable back-row, with Ella Wyrwas and Saracens' most recent centurion Zoe Harrison at half-back.

Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson are again paired in the centres, whilst Sharp is joined by Alysha Corrigan and Sarah McKenna in the back three.

The bench sees Carmen Tremelling and Akina Gondwe provide front-row cover alongside Maya Montiel, who comes into the match day squad, whilst Poppy Cleall and Louise McMillan provide the additional forward cover.

Leanne Infante and Amelia MacDougall provide half-back cover, with Coreen Grant covering the back three.

There have been plenty of highs and lows throughout the campaign so far for Saracens, but Sharp believes that they have created an added focus within the squad, as they build into the final chunk of fixtures at the end of the season.

"We've experienced some low points this year but they have helped us all come together. The Bristol match before Christmas was a huge game to help us get back on track and we managed to get the win. Now, we need to make sure that we keep on building in this final block of games and continue to develop as a side."

 

Saracens Women's Team vs Loughborough Lightning:

1.⁠ ⁠McKinley Hunt
2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field
3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford
4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan
5.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans
6.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell
7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)
8.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft
9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas
10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison
11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)
12.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy
13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson
14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan
15.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

Replacements:
16.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling
17.⁠ ⁠⁠Akina Gondwe
18.⁠ ⁠⁠Maya Montiel
19.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall
20.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan
21.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante
22.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall
23.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant

DISCIPLINARY UPDATE | Toby Knight

The case of Toby Knight, Saracens, was heard by an independent panel, chaired by Charles Cuthbert, sitting with Mitch Read and Veryan Boscawen. Knight was shown a red card for a high tackle, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, during a game against Bath Rugby on Saturday 28th December. The charge was upheld and Knight […]

03.01.25
Tom Parton departs for Japan

Saracens can confirm that Tom Parton has left the club to pursue an opportunity in Japan. Parton, who has played 29 times for the Men in Black will join the Panasonic Wild Knights. The fullback/winger joined from London Irish in 2023 having become a key part of their backline during his time at the club, […]

03.01.25
Press Notes | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 12)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry believes that his side head into the first game of 2025 with a spring in their step, following a superb pre-Christmas victory over Bristol Bears. That result catapulted Saracens back into the play-off picture, with Austerberry explaining that the win and the break had come at a good time for […]

03.01.25
