Team News | Loughborough Lightning vs Saracens Women (PWR Rd 12)

Co-captain Lotte Sharp is hoping her side can kick off 2025 with a bang, when they travel to take on Loughborough Lightning on Sunday.

A massive victory over Bristol Bears before the Christmas break has kept Saracens right in the play-off hunt, but Sharp isn't taking anything for granted ahead of a sprint to the end of the season.

"We're super excited. We're going into the last part of a really condensed season so there's lots of exciting things to come. Sunday is going to pose a lot of challenges for us. We've come up against a lot of sides that push it wide to their back three so we've been prepping for that threat this weekend too."

In one of the closest play-0ff races in recent history, Sharp is all too aware that her side have to make every point count between now and the end of the season.

"It's great for the game to show the quality we have with it being so close between the teams. It's tough for us as a team in that we're having to fight for those play-off places a lot harder, but it's great for the game and it's what we need. That's going to keep driving the standards within our team. Every weekend we need to make sure we can get the maximum points that we can."

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has named an unchanged starting XV for this one, after last time out against the Bears.

McKinley Hunt, Bryony Field and Kelsey Clifford continue in the front-row, whilst Rosie Galligan and Georgia Evans continue their partnership in the second-row.

May Campbell, co-captain Marlie Packer and Gabrielle Senft form a formidable back-row, with Ella Wyrwas and Saracens' most recent centurion Zoe Harrison at half-back.

Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson are again paired in the centres, whilst Sharp is joined by Alysha Corrigan and Sarah McKenna in the back three.

The bench sees Carmen Tremelling and Akina Gondwe provide front-row cover alongside Maya Montiel, who comes into the match day squad, whilst Poppy Cleall and Louise McMillan provide the additional forward cover.

Leanne Infante and Amelia MacDougall provide half-back cover, with Coreen Grant covering the back three.

There have been plenty of highs and lows throughout the campaign so far for Saracens, but Sharp believes that they have created an added focus within the squad, as they build into the final chunk of fixtures at the end of the season.

"We've experienced some low points this year but they have helped us all come together. The Bristol match before Christmas was a huge game to help us get back on track and we managed to get the win. Now, we need to make sure that we keep on building in this final block of games and continue to develop as a side."

Saracens Women's Team vs Loughborough Lightning:

1.⁠ ⁠McKinley Hunt

2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

6.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Akina Gondwe

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Maya Montiel

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant