Team News | Bristol Bears U18 Vs Saracens Men U18 (Acad League R1)

Under-18 Head Coach Jack Pattinson says his side is "raring to go" as the academy begin their league season with a trip to Bristol this weekend.

Competing in the southern bracket of the competition, the North London outfit will travel to Shaftesbury Park alongside an U17 side who will also battle it out with the Bears in an age-grade double-header. Looking to improve on a fifth placed finish last campaign, Saracens have named three England U18 players as a part of the squad heading to Bristol.

Alan Poku who trained with England in November starts in the front row alongside James Talamai and Gabriel Registe. Mathis Dehauteur of Oaklands College is alongside Lewis Golding of Hartpury in the engine room. Ashton Illincic lines up with captain Jack Marshall on the flanks, with Matthew Branch-Holland rounding off the pack at number eight.

U17 player Charlie Heard gets the not at nine, he partners England international Finn Keylock at half-back. Ryan Jones of Mill Hill school will start at inside centre, next to Alex Mason of Berkhamsted School.

In the back three, Zac Finch lines up on the left wing, with Noah Caluori starting on the right. Ben Morrow will round off the starting side at fullback.

On the bench, Charlie Kingsford and Owen Gillett cover the front row with Jack Murphy, AJ Henry and Henry Dargan providing impact in the pack. Harry Visick, Patrick Keaveney and Tai Alleyne complete the match day 23.

Upon the return of the competition, Pattinson is looking forward to what his squad can do over the next six weeks.

"Selection has been really tough this week as everyone in the squad has been up for the battle. We know Bristol will prove tough opponents on Saturday, but this team seem chomping at the bit to get this season underway on the right note.

It's certainly been a full team effort, everyone across the squad has helped prepare the team for this match-up, we have an exciting side available so I'm looking forward to a great contest."

Saracens U18 side to face Bristol Bears U18

1 Alan Poku

2 James Talamai

3 Gabriel Registe

4 Mathis Dehauteur

5 Lewis Golding

6 Ashton Illincic

7 Jack Marshall (c)

8 Matthew Branch-Holland

9 Charlie Heard

10 Finn Keylock

11 Zac Finch

12 Ryan Jones

13 Alex Mason

14 Noah Caluori

15 Ben Morrow

Replacements

16 Charlie Kingsford

17 Owen Gillett

18 Jack Murphy

19 AJ Henry

20 Henry Dargan

21 Harry Visick

22 Patrick Keaveney

23 Tai Alleyne