Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Jamie George Reflects on his Career as he Reaches 300 Appearances for Saracens

31.12.24
Saracens V Exeter Chiefs Aviva Premiership Final
Leinster Rugby V Saracens Heineken Champions Cup Final

George describes this upcoming milestone as a “pinch-me moment” as he looks back on his 15 year career with the Men in Black.

The England skipper is in line to play his 300th game for his boyhood club this weekend at the StoneX. After joining the academy in his teenage years, George has gone on to captain his country and tour with the British and Irish Lions. However, he never expected to make it this far in his rugby journey.

“I never dreamed of being able to achieve all this. Looking back, I started rugby at Hertford, a rugby club that has strong links with Saracens and from joining them at five years old I became a lifelong Sarries fan.”

George has been an integral part of an incredibly successful Saracens side for over a decade, winning six Premiership titles and three Champions Cups so far. Alongside a fruitful international career, George has become synonymous with the Sarries shirt. Upon reflection, the hooker says that success is down to the dedication the club showed him since his arrival.

“From the second I joined the academy at 14 I don’t think I could’ve felt more loved and appreciated. I owe a lot of where I am today to my academy manager, Mike Hynard. It’s very special and fitting that he’s still here today and we have shared this journey together.

The Wray family have supported me from the moment I walked through the door. Nigel and Lucy especially have always been there when I needed them most and their support has been special for me and my family.”

On the pitch, George has spent much of his career under the tutelage of Director of Rugby, Mark McCall. Having been a part of the senior squad throughout McCall’s tenure, George has high praise for the boss.

“All the coaches have been brilliant throughout the 15 years I’ve been here. Mark in particular is someone I have the upmost respect for. For me, he’s the best coach that has worked in European rugby and certainly made me the player I am today. A genius on the pitch and a true gent off it, he’s someone I’m very much indebted to.”

Having started a family of his own during his time at the StoneX, George reflects on the support they have given him throughout his professional career.

“My family have gone from Saracens fans to diehard Saracens fans, it’s very special. But I also see family in the squad and team around us. When my Mum passed away, everyone looked after me and my family. It meant so much."

To be part of Jamie's special game this Saturday, book your tickets here!

Benmorrow

Saracens Name U18 Academy League Squad

Saracens Men can confirm the 48 players named in this years Premiership Rugby U18 Academy League Squad. After a fifth place finish last campaign for the Men in Black, U18s Head Coach Jack Pattinson has listed a wider squad representing 17 schools across the country. The squad includes all eight Saracens that were invited to […]

31.12.24
Disciplinary Update | Hugh Tizard

Disciplinary Update | Hugh Tizard

Hugh Tizard, Saracens, appeared before an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Sir James Dingemans sitting with Becky Essex and Daniel Gore, charged with dangerous play in a ruck or maul, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.20. The incident, for which Tizard received a red card, took place in the game against Newcastle Falcons on 29 […]

30.12.24
