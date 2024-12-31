Jamie George Reflects on his Career as he Reaches 300 Appearances for Saracens

George describes this upcoming milestone as a “pinch-me moment” as he looks back on his 15 year career with the Men in Black.

The England skipper is in line to play his 300th game for his boyhood club this weekend at the StoneX. After joining the academy in his teenage years, George has gone on to captain his country and tour with the British and Irish Lions. However, he never expected to make it this far in his rugby journey.

“I never dreamed of being able to achieve all this. Looking back, I started rugby at Hertford, a rugby club that has strong links with Saracens and from joining them at five years old I became a lifelong Sarries fan.”

George has been an integral part of an incredibly successful Saracens side for over a decade, winning six Premiership titles and three Champions Cups so far. Alongside a fruitful international career, George has become synonymous with the Sarries shirt. Upon reflection, the hooker says that success is down to the dedication the club showed him since his arrival.

“From the second I joined the academy at 14 I don’t think I could’ve felt more loved and appreciated. I owe a lot of where I am today to my academy manager, Mike Hynard. It’s very special and fitting that he’s still here today and we have shared this journey together.

The Wray family have supported me from the moment I walked through the door. Nigel and Lucy especially have always been there when I needed them most and their support has been special for me and my family.”

On the pitch, George has spent much of his career under the tutelage of Director of Rugby, Mark McCall. Having been a part of the senior squad throughout McCall’s tenure, George has high praise for the boss.

“All the coaches have been brilliant throughout the 15 years I’ve been here. Mark in particular is someone I have the upmost respect for. For me, he’s the best coach that has worked in European rugby and certainly made me the player I am today. A genius on the pitch and a true gent off it, he’s someone I’m very much indebted to.”

Having started a family of his own during his time at the StoneX, George reflects on the support they have given him throughout his professional career.

“My family have gone from Saracens fans to diehard Saracens fans, it’s very special. But I also see family in the squad and team around us. When my Mum passed away, everyone looked after me and my family. It meant so much."

