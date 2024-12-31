Saracens Name U18 Academy League Squad

Saracens Men can confirm the 48 players named in this years Premiership Rugby U18 Academy League Squad.

After a fifth place finish last campaign for the Men in Black, U18s Head Coach Jack Pattinson has listed a wider squad representing 17 schools across the country. The squad includes all eight Saracens that were invited to train with England U18 last November, including four capped at age-grade level.

With players such as Angus Hall and Jack Bracken making first team debuts less than a year after appearing in the U18 competition, the six week contest allows for the next generation to compete for their clubs against top quality opposition. The North Londoners kick off their campaign against Bristol this Saturday in conjunction with an U17 match against the Bears. Both games will take place at Shaftesbury Park with the U17s kicking off at 12:30pm followed by the U18 contest at 3pm.

The Men in Black then head West to face Gloucester before hosting Exeter Chiefs on Saturday 18th January at StoneX Stadium. Sarries then kick off February with a trip to Bath and a London derby against Harlequins a week out from the Final. A newly formatted Finals Day will then take place on Sunday 16th February at Kingsholm, where Saracens will look to improve on their standings from last season.

Saracens U18 Squad for Premiership Rugby U18 Academy League:

Tai Alleyne

Ben Beadle

Joel Blackburn

Matthew Branch-Holland

George Brandt

Austen Burns

Noah Caluori

Henry Dargan

Mathis Dehauteur

Luca Esposito

Zac Finch

Owen Gillett

Lewis Golding

Charlie Heard

Charles Heffron

AJ Henry

Alfie Holland

Ashton Ilincic

Ryan Jones

Zac Jones

Patrick Keaveney

Finn Keylock

Charlie Kingsford

Olly Knight

Cam Knight

Jack Marshall

Alex Mason

Ben Morrow

Jack Murphy

Brennan O'Keefe

Elliot O'Sullivan

Logan Parry-Kilby

Alan Poku

Fraser Rawlins

Gabriel Registe

Joseph Roberts

Sevanaia Kava

Olly Smith

Asa Stewart-Harris

James Talamai

Andrew Thomas

Harry Visick

Max Worsley

Jerome Osifo

Marlon Farouk-Roy

Talal Nsouli

Tiane Elone

Luke Davidson