Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Saracens Name U18 Academy League Squad

31.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Benmorrow
Premiership Rugby Under 18s League Finals Day

Saracens Men can confirm the 48 players named in this years Premiership Rugby U18 Academy League Squad.

After a fifth place finish last campaign for the Men in Black, U18s Head Coach Jack Pattinson has listed a wider squad representing 17 schools across the country. The squad includes all eight Saracens that were invited to train with England U18 last November, including four capped at age-grade level.

With players such as Angus Hall and Jack Bracken making first team debuts less than a year after appearing in the U18 competition, the six week contest allows for the next generation to compete for their clubs against top quality opposition. The North Londoners kick off their campaign against Bristol this Saturday in conjunction with an U17 match against the Bears. Both games will take place at Shaftesbury Park with the U17s kicking off at 12:30pm followed by the U18 contest at 3pm.

The Men in Black then head West to face Gloucester before hosting Exeter Chiefs on Saturday 18th January at StoneX Stadium. Sarries then kick off February with a trip to Bath and a London derby against Harlequins a week out from the Final. A newly formatted Finals Day will then take place on Sunday 16th February at Kingsholm, where Saracens will look to improve on their standings from last season.

Saracens U18 Squad for Premiership Rugby U18 Academy League:

Tai Alleyne

Ben Beadle

Joel Blackburn

Matthew Branch-Holland

George Brandt

Austen Burns

Noah Caluori

Henry Dargan

Mathis Dehauteur

Luca Esposito

Zac Finch

Owen Gillett

Lewis Golding

Charlie Heard

Charles Heffron

AJ Henry

Alfie Holland

Ashton Ilincic

Ryan Jones

Zac Jones

Patrick Keaveney

Finn Keylock

Charlie Kingsford

Olly Knight

Cam Knight

Jack Marshall

Alex Mason

Ben Morrow

Jack Murphy

Brennan O'Keefe

Elliot O'Sullivan

Logan Parry-Kilby

Alan Poku

Fraser Rawlins

Gabriel Registe

Joseph Roberts

Sevanaia Kava

Olly Smith

Asa Stewart-Harris

James Talamai

Andrew Thomas

Harry Visick

Max Worsley

Jerome Osifo

Marlon Farouk-Roy

Talal Nsouli

Tiane Elone

Luke Davidson

News

See all news
Benmorrow

Saracens Name U18 Academy League Squad

Saracens Men can confirm the 48 players named in this years Premiership Rugby U18 Academy League Squad. After a fifth place finish last campaign for the Men in Black, U18s Head Coach Jack Pattinson has listed a wider squad representing 17 schools across the country. The squad includes all eight Saracens that were invited to […]

31.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 12 29 At 10.47.06

Disciplinary Update | Hugh Tizard

Hugh Tizard, Saracens, appeared before an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Sir James Dingemans sitting with Becky Essex and Daniel Gore, charged with dangerous play in a ruck or maul, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.20. The incident, for which Tizard received a red card, took place in the game against Newcastle Falcons on 29 […]

30.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 12 28 At 14.45.39

MATCH REPORT | Bath Rugby 68-10 Saracens Men

Saracens Men ended their calendar year in defeat as they were beaten 68-10 by a dominant Bath Rugby at the Recreation Ground. The table-topping outfit dominated from start to finish against a Sarries side who played for over an hour with 14 men as they were dealt a plethora of tricky cards to navigate on […]

28.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners