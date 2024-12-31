Saracens Name U18 Academy League Squad
Saracens Men can confirm the 48 players named in this years Premiership Rugby U18 Academy League Squad.
After a fifth place finish last campaign for the Men in Black, U18s Head Coach Jack Pattinson has listed a wider squad representing 17 schools across the country. The squad includes all eight Saracens that were invited to train with England U18 last November, including four capped at age-grade level.
With players such as Angus Hall and Jack Bracken making first team debuts less than a year after appearing in the U18 competition, the six week contest allows for the next generation to compete for their clubs against top quality opposition. The North Londoners kick off their campaign against Bristol this Saturday in conjunction with an U17 match against the Bears. Both games will take place at Shaftesbury Park with the U17s kicking off at 12:30pm followed by the U18 contest at 3pm.
The Men in Black then head West to face Gloucester before hosting Exeter Chiefs on Saturday 18th January at StoneX Stadium. Sarries then kick off February with a trip to Bath and a London derby against Harlequins a week out from the Final. A newly formatted Finals Day will then take place on Sunday 16th February at Kingsholm, where Saracens will look to improve on their standings from last season.
Saracens U18 Squad for Premiership Rugby U18 Academy League:
Tai Alleyne
Ben Beadle
Joel Blackburn
Matthew Branch-Holland
George Brandt
Austen Burns
Noah Caluori
Henry Dargan
Mathis Dehauteur
Luca Esposito
Zac Finch
Owen Gillett
Lewis Golding
Charlie Heard
Charles Heffron
AJ Henry
Alfie Holland
Ashton Ilincic
Ryan Jones
Zac Jones
Patrick Keaveney
Finn Keylock
Charlie Kingsford
Olly Knight
Cam Knight
Jack Marshall
Alex Mason
Ben Morrow
Jack Murphy
Brennan O'Keefe
Elliot O'Sullivan
Logan Parry-Kilby
Alan Poku
Fraser Rawlins
Gabriel Registe
Joseph Roberts
Sevanaia Kava
Olly Smith
Asa Stewart-Harris
James Talamai
Andrew Thomas
Harry Visick
Max Worsley
Jerome Osifo
Marlon Farouk-Roy
Talal Nsouli
Tiane Elone
Luke Davidson