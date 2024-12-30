Disciplinary Update | Hugh Tizard

Hugh Tizard, Saracens, appeared before an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Sir James Dingemans sitting with Becky Essex and Daniel Gore, charged with dangerous play in a ruck or maul, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.20.

The incident, for which Tizard received a red card, took place in the game against Newcastle Falcons on 29 November 2024.

Tizard accepted the charge and received a six week ban. He will be free to play again from 14 January.

The full judgement is available here.