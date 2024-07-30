TEAM NEWS | Saracens U19s v Ulster Rugby U19s

After a summer of success for a number of age grade stars, our Under 19’s will be back in action on Thursday at StoneX Stadium.

In their first fixture as they prepare for the 2024/25 campaign, a number of future first team stars will run out at StoneX against Ulster with kick off at 14:30.

Seven of the match day squad will be wearing the black and red shirt for the first time, and all eight of the players who have been named in the England Under 18’s squad will also be involved.

Jack Pattinson, Head Coach can’t wait to see the group take to the field.

“The lads have had a great start to pre-season. They’ve worked incredibly hard for each other over the last four weeks, and we are all excited to watch them play on Thursday.

We have seven lads making their debut in a Saracens shirt, and eight of the boys will fly to South Africa with England U18s after the game. There is a great blend of pace and power in the group, and we are looking forward to welcoming Ulster to StoneX.”

Entry is free for supporters wanting to attend! Fans can sit in the 1876 Stand, please enter through the 1876 Stand Reception. The Park will be open for refreshments.

Saracens Under 19’s team to play Ulster Rugby:

1 Lewis Young

2 Charlie Kingsford

3 Gabriel Registe

4 Tayo Adegbemile

5 Jack Murphy

6 Jack Marshall

7 Charlie West

8 Reggie Hammick

9 Asa Stewart-Harris (c)

10 Finn Keylock

11 Liam Giacobbi

12 Oscar Wilson

13 Fraser Rawlins

14 Noah Caluori

15 Ben Morrow

Replacements:

16 James Talamai

17 Owen Gillett

18 Alfie Holland

19 Gabriel Nott

20 Ashton Ilincic

21 Matt Branch-Holland

22 Harry Visick

23 Alex Mason