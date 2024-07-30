TEAM NEWS | Saracens U19s v Ulster Rugby U19s
After a summer of success for a number of age grade stars, our Under 19’s will be back in action on Thursday at StoneX Stadium.
In their first fixture as they prepare for the 2024/25 campaign, a number of future first team stars will run out at StoneX against Ulster with kick off at 14:30.
Seven of the match day squad will be wearing the black and red shirt for the first time, and all eight of the players who have been named in the England Under 18’s squad will also be involved.
Jack Pattinson, Head Coach can’t wait to see the group take to the field.
“The lads have had a great start to pre-season. They’ve worked incredibly hard for each other over the last four weeks, and we are all excited to watch them play on Thursday.
We have seven lads making their debut in a Saracens shirt, and eight of the boys will fly to South Africa with England U18s after the game. There is a great blend of pace and power in the group, and we are looking forward to welcoming Ulster to StoneX.”
Entry is free for supporters wanting to attend! Fans can sit in the 1876 Stand, please enter through the 1876 Stand Reception. The Park will be open for refreshments.
Saracens Under 19’s team to play Ulster Rugby:
1 Lewis Young
2 Charlie Kingsford
3 Gabriel Registe
4 Tayo Adegbemile
5 Jack Murphy
6 Jack Marshall
7 Charlie West
8 Reggie Hammick
9 Asa Stewart-Harris (c)
10 Finn Keylock
11 Liam Giacobbi
12 Oscar Wilson
13 Fraser Rawlins
14 Noah Caluori
15 Ben Morrow
Replacements:
16 James Talamai
17 Owen Gillett
18 Alfie Holland
19 Gabriel Nott
20 Ashton Ilincic
21 Matt Branch-Holland
22 Harry Visick
23 Alex Mason