Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Saracens U19s v Ulster Rugby U19s

30.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Benmorrow
Saracens Under 18 V Bath Under 18

After a summer of success for a number of age grade stars, our Under 19’s will be back in action on Thursday at StoneX Stadium. 

In their first fixture as they prepare for the 2024/25 campaign, a number of future first team stars will run out at StoneX against Ulster with kick off at 14:30. 

Seven of the match day squad will be wearing the black and red shirt for the first time, and all eight of the players who have been named in the England Under 18’s squad will also be involved. 

Jack Pattinson, Head Coach can’t wait to see the group take to the field. 

“The lads have had a great start to pre-season. They’ve worked incredibly hard for each other over the last four weeks, and we are all excited to watch them play on Thursday. 

We have seven lads making their debut in a Saracens shirt, and eight of the boys will fly to South Africa with England U18s after the game. There is a great blend of pace and power in the group, and we are looking forward to welcoming Ulster to StoneX.”

Entry is free for supporters wanting to attend! Fans can sit in the 1876 Stand, please enter through the 1876 Stand Reception. The Park will be open for refreshments.

Saracens Under 19’s team to play Ulster Rugby:

1 Lewis Young

2 Charlie Kingsford 

3 Gabriel Registe 

4 Tayo Adegbemile

5 Jack Murphy 

6 Jack Marshall

7 Charlie West

8 Reggie Hammick 

9 Asa Stewart-Harris (c)

10 Finn Keylock 

11 Liam Giacobbi

12 Oscar Wilson 

13 Fraser Rawlins 

14 Noah Caluori

15 Ben Morrow 

Replacements:

16 James Talamai 

17 Owen Gillett 

18 Alfie Holland

19 Gabriel Nott

20 Ashton Ilincic

21 Matt Branch-Holland

22 Harry Visick

23 Alex Mason 

