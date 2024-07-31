Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Gabby Senft joins Saracens Women

31.07.24
Saracens Women are thrilled to announce the arrival of Canadian international Gabby Senft.

Senft will link up with her new teammates following the conclusion of the WXV1 tournament, with the Canadian international back-row eager to make an impact in North London.

Having had previous experience playing in England, Senft admits she’s excited to be back in the UK, at a club that she feels will be a place where she can develop as a player.

“I’ve been from England to France and now back to England! I’m excited for this journey with Saracens and I think it’s going to be a good fit for me as a player.”

Senft arrives having played for Canada in the Rugby World Cup and she was also part of the triumphant Stade Bordelais side who secured the Elite Feminine 1 title in France last season. She has previous experience in England as well, having previously played for Exeter Chiefs, where she made 15 appearances and won two Allianz Cup titles, as well as playing for Bristol Bears.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is delighted to have secured the services of Senft, who will add further competition in the Saracens back-row.

“Gabby is an exciting back row who has experienced rugby in this league before and is hugely experienced on the international stage. She’s busy and exciting in the loose, yet confrontational. I’m looking forward to seeing how her game can take us to next level.”

