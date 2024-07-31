Gabby Senft joins Saracens Women

Saracens Women are thrilled to announce the arrival of Canadian international Gabby Senft.

Senft will link up with her new teammates following the conclusion of the WXV1 tournament, with the Canadian international back-row eager to make an impact in North London.

Having had previous experience playing in England, Senft admits she’s excited to be back in the UK, at a club that she feels will be a place where she can develop as a player.

“I’ve been from England to France and now back to England! I’m excited for this journey with Saracens and I think it’s going to be a good fit for me as a player.”

Senft arrives having played for Canada in the Rugby World Cup and she was also part of the triumphant Stade Bordelais side who secured the Elite Feminine 1 title in France last season. She has previous experience in England as well, having previously played for Exeter Chiefs, where she made 15 appearances and won two Allianz Cup titles, as well as playing for Bristol Bears.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is delighted to have secured the services of Senft, who will add further competition in the Saracens back-row.

“Gabby is an exciting back row who has experienced rugby in this league before and is hugely experienced on the international stage. She’s busy and exciting in the loose, yet confrontational. I’m looking forward to seeing how her game can take us to next level.”