2023/24 Season | Survey Winners!
Throughout the 2023/24 season we ran a whole host of surveys and below are the winners, congratulations to you all!
Match by match post-match survey:
Winner: Amanda Digweed
Prize: Signed Saracens shirt
Seasonal Members post-match survey:
Winner: Peter Rhodes
Prize: Signed Saracens shirt
Seasonal Members End of Season survey:
Winner: James Gooden
Prize: Behind-the-scenes Training Ground experience
Captain’s Run quiz
Winner: Sam Watson (Scored an incredible 100% in 16 out of the 25 Captain's Run Quizzes!)
Prize: Behind-the-scenes Training Ground experience
Congratulations to you all, we can't wait to get going again in 2024/25!