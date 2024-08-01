Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
2023/24 Season | Survey Winners!

01.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Preseason1
Stonex2

Throughout the 2023/24 season we ran a whole host of surveys and below are the winners, congratulations to you all!

Match by match post-match survey:

Winner: Amanda Digweed

Prize: Signed Saracens shirt

Seasonal Members post-match survey:

Winner: Peter Rhodes

Prize: Signed Saracens shirt

Seasonal Members End of Season survey:

Winner: James Gooden

Prize: Behind-the-scenes Training Ground experience

Captain’s Run quiz

Winner: Sam Watson (Scored an incredible 100% in 16 out of the 25 Captain's Run Quizzes!)

Prize: Behind-the-scenes Training Ground experience

Congratulations to you all, we can't wait to get going again in 2024/25!

