Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

MATCH REPORT | Saracens U19s 50-24 Ulster Rugby U19s

01.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Benmorrow
Saracens Under 18 V Bath Under 18

Saracens Under 19s showed their enormous potential as they came out on top with a 50-24 win over Ulster at StoneX Stadium. 

The young Men in Black scored eight tries in the sun to thrill the strong crowd in attendance with some excellent attacking rugby. 

Sarries started like a house on fire and scored their first try with less than two minutes on the clock. Noah Caluori’s incredibly athletic take in the air gave them field position, and then a penalty was taken quickly and passed straight back to the winger who stepped past three men to dive over acrobatically in the corner to give the hosts a 5-0 lead. 

The intensity that the young Sarries stars were playing with epitomised by a huge tackle from captain Asa Stewart-Harris who single handedly dragged an Ulster attack back out of the 22 and in to touch. 

The visitors thought they had got level with 10 minutes on the clock as they rumbled over from a maul, but the referee deemed they had strayed offside and Sarries got the penalty. 

Sarries then continued to dominate possession and looked dangerous on the counter attack, however they were punished for not converting their chances as Ulster struck with 25 minutes gone. 

A penalty was kicked to the corner and then after a number of phases right on the line they stretched over to level the score. The conversion then sailed through the posts as they took a 7-5 lead. 

Ulster threatened to cross for another when they kicked another penalty to the corner, but some outstanding defence ensured the deficit stayed at two points. 

The hosts almost got themselves back in front just before the break when Tayo Adegbemile broke through and offloaded to Liam Giacobbi on the wing, but he was brought down just short of the line. 

Their next chance came from a rolling maul which thundered over the line, but the referee deemed that Charlie Kingsford had been held up over the line and Ulster cleared. 

They took their next opportunity though as a brilliant cross-field kick from Finn Keylock found Reggie Hammick on the wing who stepped inside and dotted down. The conversion went just wide, but the hosts were back in front with a 10-7 lead.

A penalty from Ulster from right in front of the posts levelled the score once again, but then Caluori took matters in to his own hands and scored a wonder try from just outside the 22 as he stepped past a number of players and dived over under the posts. The conversion went over, and Sarries had a 17-10 lead at the break. 

Sarries started the second half brilliantly and scored just two minutes after the restart to take control of the match. Stewart-Harris broke in to the 22, and then the ball went wide to Giacobbi who finished strongly in the corner. Keylock’s impressive touchline conversion made it 24-10. 

Stewart-Harris, who was having a storming game then intercepted and ran 80 metres showing brilliant pace to go all the way and dive under the posts as the floodgates threatened to open. The conversion extended the advantage to 21 points. 

It got even better a minute later as a break from Caluori took play deep in to the 22, and then he offloaded up to Charlie West who could stroll over from just five metres out.

The tries kept on coming, and with 15 minutes left try number seven arrived with another powerful carry from the forwards which resulted in a tonne of bodies hammering over in the corner. 

The eighth try arrived with 10 minutes remaining, and this time Adegbemile showed his strength to stretch over the line from close range, and Ben Morrow’s conversion brought up the half century. 

Ulster did respond in the closing stages with two deserved tries after a period of dominance, but they proved to be the last notable acts of a brilliant afternoon for the academy players who all showed their quality, and they will head in to Tuesday’s game against Leinster at Harpenden Rugby Club with a real spring in their step. 

News

See all news
Benmorrow

MATCH REPORT | Saracens U19s 50-24 Ulster Rugby U19s

Saracens Under 19s showed their enormous potential as they came out on top with a 50-24 win over Ulster at StoneX Stadium.  The young Men in Black scored eight tries in the sun to thrill the strong crowd in attendance with some excellent attacking rugby.  Sarries started like a house on fire and scored their […]

01.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Preseason1

2023/24 Season | Survey Winners!

Throughout the 2023/24 season we ran a whole host of surveys and below are the winners, congratulations to you all! Match by match post-match survey: Winner: Amanda Digweed Prize: Signed Saracens shirt Seasonal Members post-match survey: Winner: Peter Rhodes Prize: Signed Saracens shirt Seasonal Members End of Season survey: Winner: James Gooden Prize: Behind-the-scenes Training […]

01.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Senftwebsite

Gabby Senft joins Saracens Women

Saracens Women are thrilled to announce the arrival of Canadian international Gabby Senft. Senft will link up with her new teammates following the conclusion of the WXV1 tournament, with the Canadian international back-row eager to make an impact in North London. Having had previous experience playing in England, Senft admits she’s excited to be back […]

31.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross