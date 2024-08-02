Paige Farries signs news Sarries deal

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that Canadian international Paige Farries has signed a new long-term deal to remain in North London.

The livewire winger arrived in NW4 last season and made an immediate impact, with two tries away at Harlequins Women and eight in all across a stellar debut season in black and red that saw her make 13 appearances.

Farries’ ability to find pockets of space on the field has proven to be a huge weapon for Alex Austerberry’s side and she has quickly established herself as a key member of the squad, both on and off the pitch.

Farries is a player who always adds energy when she is on the field and the wing is excited to continue to do so in the coming seasons.

“I’ve had an absolute blast playing for Sarries so far and am very excited to continue the fun and push boundaries next season.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled to have retained the services of Farries.

“Paige has proven herself both domestically and at international level. She has great speed and ability to finish off tries from anywhere on the field. She came to the club and immediately established herself as a key component within the group. Having committed to the club long-term, it will be exciting to see how she continues to develop and what she can achieve in a Saracens shirt.”