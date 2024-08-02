Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Paige Farries signs news Sarries deal

02.08.24
Farries Interview
4x5

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that Canadian international Paige Farries has signed a new long-term deal to remain in North London.

The livewire winger arrived in NW4 last season and made an immediate impact, with two tries away at Harlequins Women and eight in all across a stellar debut season in black and red that saw her make 13 appearances.

Farries’ ability to find pockets of space on the field has proven to be a huge weapon for Alex Austerberry’s side and she has quickly established herself as a key member of the squad, both on and off the pitch.

Farries is a player who always adds energy when she is on the field and the wing is excited to continue to do so in the coming seasons.

“I’ve had an absolute blast playing for Sarries so far and am very excited to continue the fun and push boundaries next season.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled to have retained the services of Farries.

“Paige has proven herself both domestically and at international level. She has great speed and ability to finish off tries from anywhere on the field. She came to the club and immediately established herself as a key component within the group. Having committed to the club long-term, it will be exciting to see how she continues to develop and what she can achieve in a Saracens shirt.”

Benmorrow

MATCH REPORT | Saracens U19s 50-24 Ulster Rugby U19s

Saracens Under 19s showed their enormous potential as they came out on top with a 50-24 win over Ulster at StoneX Stadium.  The young Men in Black scored eight tries in the sun to thrill the strong crowd in attendance with some excellent attacking rugby.  Sarries started like a house on fire and scored their […]

01.08.24
Preseason1

2023/24 Season | Survey Winners!

Throughout the 2023/24 season we ran a whole host of surveys and below are the winners, congratulations to you all! Match by match post-match survey: Winner: Amanda Digweed Prize: Signed Saracens shirt Seasonal Members post-match survey: Winner: Peter Rhodes Prize: Signed Saracens shirt Seasonal Members End of Season survey: Winner: James Gooden Prize: Behind-the-scenes Training […]

01.08.24
