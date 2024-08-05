Saracens Women confirm the arrival of three academy graduates

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that three academy stars have graduated into the senior team for the 2024/25 season.

Keira Muir, Madison Lawrence and Emily Eves will all make the step up to train as part of the senior squad, as the Saracens academy system continues to develop high-quality players.

All three will link up with the squad during pre-season and Assistant Coach and Performance Pathway Manager Lewis Sones is delighted to see their progression, following the successes of the likes of Amelia MacDougall, Joia Bennett and Chloe Flanagan in recent seasons.

“It’s a testament to the work that the players and our staff have put in over the last few seasons that we are now seeing this continued progression into our senior squad. Keira is a young, exciting prop who has had involvement with England already at age-group level and has a really bright future ahead of her.

“Madison is an extremely hard-working back-row and she captained our Oaklands College Academy side really well last season. She’s a player that I am really excited to see develop at senior level.

“Finally, we’ve got Emily, who is another very exciting talent coming through. She graduated from our Centre of Excellence in 2022 and had an incredibly successful year with Old Albanians last season. She’s got a long and very positive future ahead of her in the game.”

All three will be looking to continue to develop as part of the senior squad, as they look to take their games to the next level.

The arrival of three more academy starlets in the senior squad continues to highlight the club’s ethos to build from within, as they look to follow in the footsteps of their fellow academy graduates who have made the jump to senior level rugby.