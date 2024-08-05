Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Saracens Women confirm the arrival of three academy graduates

05.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Acad Grads
Womens Academypromotions

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that three academy stars have graduated into the senior team for the 2024/25 season.

Keira Muir, Madison Lawrence and Emily Eves will all make the step up to train as part of the senior squad, as the Saracens academy system continues to develop high-quality players.

All three will link up with the squad during pre-season and Assistant Coach and Performance Pathway Manager Lewis Sones is delighted to see their progression, following the successes of the likes of Amelia MacDougall, Joia Bennett and Chloe Flanagan in recent seasons.

“It’s a testament to the work that the players and our staff have put in over the last few seasons that we are now seeing this continued progression into our senior squad. Keira is a young, exciting prop who has had involvement with England already at age-group level and has a really bright future ahead of her.

“Madison is an extremely hard-working back-row and she captained our Oaklands College Academy side really well last season. She’s a player that I am really excited to see develop at senior level.

“Finally, we’ve got Emily, who is another very exciting talent coming through. She graduated from our Centre of Excellence in 2022 and had an incredibly successful year with Old Albanians last season. She’s got a long and very positive future ahead of her in the game.”

All three will be looking to continue to develop as part of the senior squad, as they look to take their games to the next level.

The arrival of three more academy starlets in the senior squad continues to highlight the club’s ethos to build from within, as they look to follow in the footsteps of their fellow academy graduates who have made the jump to senior level rugby.

Benmorrow

TEAM NEWS | Saracens U19s v Leinster Rugby U19s

Saracens Under 19s will look to back up their impressive win over Ulster last week when they welcome Leinster Rugby to Harpenden Rugby Club on Tuesday afternoon. The young Sarries stars will kick off against the Dublin outfit at 14:30 on Tuesday, and Head Coach Jack Pattinson has made nine changes to the squad. There […]

05.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
05.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Farries Interview

Paige Farries signs news Sarries deal

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that Canadian international Paige Farries has signed a new long-term deal to remain in North London. The livewire winger arrived in NW4 last season and made an immediate impact, with two tries away at Harlequins Women and eight in all across a stellar debut season in black and red […]

02.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index

