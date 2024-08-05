TEAM NEWS | Saracens U19s v Leinster Rugby U19s

Saracens Under 19s will look to back up their impressive win over Ulster last week when they welcome Leinster Rugby to Harpenden Rugby Club on Tuesday afternoon.

The young Sarries stars will kick off against the Dublin outfit at 14:30 on Tuesday, and Head Coach Jack Pattinson has made nine changes to the squad.

There are four changes in the pack and five in the backline, with the squad aiming to make it two from two after the 50-24 triumph against Ulster.

The players named in the England Under 18s squad have headed to South Africa for the U18s International Series, giving plenty of others some game time.

Saracens Under 19s team to play Leinster Rugby:

1 Lewis Young

2 James Talamai

3 Alan Poku

4 Lewis Golding

5 Tayo Adegbemile

6 Gabriel Nott

7 Charlie West (c)

8 Reggie Hammick

9 Harry Visick

10 Patrick Keaveney

11 Zac Finch

12 Oscar Wilson

13 Liam Giacobbi

14 Tai Alleyne

15 Alex Mason

Replacements:

16 Charlie Kingsford

17 Owen Gillett

18 Gabriel Registe

19 Marlon Farouk-Roy

20 Charles Heffron

21 Henry Dargan

22 Charlie Heard

23 Austen Burns

24 Brennan O'Keefe