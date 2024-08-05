Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

TEAM NEWS | Saracens U19s v Leinster Rugby U19s

05.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Benmorrow
Saracens Under 18 V Bath Under 18

Saracens Under 19s will look to back up their impressive win over Ulster last week when they welcome Leinster Rugby to Harpenden Rugby Club on Tuesday afternoon.

The young Sarries stars will kick off against the Dublin outfit at 14:30 on Tuesday, and Head Coach Jack Pattinson has made nine changes to the squad.

There are four changes in the pack and five in the backline, with the squad aiming to make it two from two after the 50-24 triumph against Ulster.

The players named in the England Under 18s squad have headed to South Africa for the U18s International Series, giving plenty of others some game time.

Saracens Under 19s team to play Leinster Rugby:

1 Lewis Young

2 James Talamai

3 Alan Poku

4 Lewis Golding

5 Tayo Adegbemile

6 Gabriel Nott

7 Charlie West (c)

8 Reggie Hammick

9 Harry Visick

10 Patrick Keaveney

11 Zac Finch

12 Oscar Wilson

13 Liam Giacobbi

14 Tai Alleyne

15 Alex Mason

Replacements: 

16 Charlie Kingsford

17 Owen Gillett

18 Gabriel Registe

19 Marlon Farouk-Roy

20 Charles Heffron

21 Henry Dargan

22 Charlie Heard

23 Austen Burns

24 Brennan O'Keefe

News

See all news
Benmorrow

TEAM NEWS | Saracens U19s v Leinster Rugby U19s

Saracens Under 19s will look to back up their impressive win over Ulster last week when they welcome Leinster Rugby to Harpenden Rugby Club on Tuesday afternoon. The young Sarries stars will kick off against the Dublin outfit at 14:30 on Tuesday, and Head Coach Jack Pattinson has made nine changes to the squad. There […]

05.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Farries Interview

Paige Farries signs news Sarries deal

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that Canadian international Paige Farries has signed a new long-term deal to remain in North London. The livewire winger arrived in NW4 last season and made an immediate impact, with two tries away at Harlequins Women and eight in all across a stellar debut season in black and red […]

02.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Benmorrow

MATCH REPORT | Saracens U19s 50-24 Ulster Rugby U19s

Saracens Under 19s showed their enormous potential as they came out on top with a 50-24 win over Ulster at StoneX Stadium.  The young Men in Black scored eight tries in the sun to thrill the strong crowd in attendance with some excellent attacking rugby.  Sarries started like a house on fire and scored their […]

01.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross