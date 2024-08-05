TEAM NEWS | Saracens U19s v Leinster Rugby U19s
Saracens Under 19s will look to back up their impressive win over Ulster last week when they welcome Leinster Rugby to Harpenden Rugby Club on Tuesday afternoon.
The young Sarries stars will kick off against the Dublin outfit at 14:30 on Tuesday, and Head Coach Jack Pattinson has made nine changes to the squad.
There are four changes in the pack and five in the backline, with the squad aiming to make it two from two after the 50-24 triumph against Ulster.
The players named in the England Under 18s squad have headed to South Africa for the U18s International Series, giving plenty of others some game time.
Saracens Under 19s team to play Leinster Rugby:
1 Lewis Young
2 James Talamai
3 Alan Poku
4 Lewis Golding
5 Tayo Adegbemile
6 Gabriel Nott
7 Charlie West (c)
8 Reggie Hammick
9 Harry Visick
10 Patrick Keaveney
11 Zac Finch
12 Oscar Wilson
13 Liam Giacobbi
14 Tai Alleyne
15 Alex Mason
Replacements:
16 Charlie Kingsford
17 Owen Gillett
18 Gabriel Registe
19 Marlon Farouk-Roy
20 Charles Heffron
21 Henry Dargan
22 Charlie Heard
23 Austen Burns
24 Brennan O'Keefe