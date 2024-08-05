Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

A year of growth for the Saracens Women's Academy

05.08.24
Acadroundup
Acadatstonex

The 23/24 season bought several milestones for the Saracens Women’s Academy.

First and foremost, the Academy welcomed its largest ever cohort, which saw for the first time not only Performance fixtures being played in the AOC, but also a series of successful friendless throughout the season, to cater for our expanding player base. Alongside this, our performance team also grew, as we welcomed current Saracens Women's Player and England U20s coach, Sarah McKenna, Tyler Yao as S&C Lead, and Max Asher as medical lead, further strengthening the ties with the senior set-up.

The growth of the Academy throughout the season could be seen through the quality of performances which were being produced especially towards the end of the season, which acted as a springboard into a successful 7s season, finishing 3rd at England Colleges and Rosslyn Park. The success of the Academy was further heightened through the number of players who achieved international honours, namely Maisy Herbert (Wales), Daisy D’Onofrio (Italy), Keira Muir (England), and Isabel Van der Straaten (England), who were part of the Centre of Excellence.

For what is becoming a new tradition for welcoming our next cohort of players, as well as celebrating our End of Season as an Academy, the group enjoyed some great hospitality at StoneX Stadium, as they watched the senior squad take on Sale Sharks. The end of the game saw our Academy players descend onto the pitch and strike up conversations, as well as secure numerous player selfies with the seniors, which was entertaining to say the least! Following the senior fixture, we were then able to head out onto the pitch for a training session with our perspective cohort, which allowed everyone to start to build connections and work alongside one and other in preparation for next season.

The day also allowed the Academy to celebrate and present two awards, players player and coaches player, awarded to Jess Taylor and Daisy D’Onofrio respectively. The group were also able to say goodbye to this year’s Academy graduates, who are all moving on to the next steps of their rugby journey, with many combining their rugby with university, apprenticeships, or the world of work. Notably, two graduates are moving into the Saracens senior training environment next season, with Keira Muir and Madison Lawrence making the step up. This showcases the exciting pathway which is available at Saracens. All those in the Academy would like to thank Charlie, Sophie W, Madison, Molly, Daisy, Lauren, Keira, Sasha, Sophie S. and Nicole for their efforts whilst part of the group. It is incredibly exciting to see what they will go onto to achieve next!

Looking ahead to the 24/25 season, there is so much to be excited about! Not only are we continuing to grow our Academy here at Saracen but there is also a new sports pavilion being built at Oaklands College, which is going to further bolster our performance facilities for players. We are also further expanding the provision of elite pathway resources, working alongside Saracens Foundation and Empower Her, to deliver a bespoke resource to our players.

Commenting on the growth of the Academy, and the prospects for next season, Pathway Lead Niamh McHugh said:

“It really has been a season of growth for us at the Academy, which I am really excited to see come to fruition over the upcoming seasons. The addition of a new cohort of aspiring Saracens players will only strengthen the current squad, and really push this Academy to new heights. Reflecting on this growth, the graduates of this Academy have been pivotal in driving this, and I cannot wait to see where their rugby journey goes as they move onto their next endeavours”.

News

See all news
Acadroundup

A year of growth for the Saracens Women's Academy

The 23/24 season bought several milestones for the Saracens Women’s Academy. First and foremost, the Academy welcomed its largest ever cohort, which saw for the first time not only Performance fixtures being played in the AOC, but also a series of successful friendless throughout the season, to cater for our expanding player base. Alongside this, […]

Benmorrow

TEAM NEWS | Saracens U19s v Leinster Rugby U19s

Saracens Under 19s will look to back up their impressive win over Ulster last week when they welcome Leinster Rugby to Harpenden Rugby Club on Tuesday afternoon. The young Sarries stars will kick off against the Dublin outfit at 14:30 on Tuesday, and Head Coach Jack Pattinson has made nine changes to the squad. There […]

05.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Acad Grads

Saracens Women confirm the arrival of three academy graduates

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that three academy stars have graduated into the senior team for the 2024/25 season. Keira Muir, Madison Lawrence and Emily Eves will all make the step up to train as part of the senior squad, as the Saracens academy system continues to develop high-quality players. All three will link […]

05.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross