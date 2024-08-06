Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
First three home matches on General Sale NOW!

First three home matches on General Sale NOW!

SARACENS MEN VS SALE SHARKS | SATURDAY 28TH SEPTEMBER | 1505 SARACENS MEN VS EXETER CHIEFS | SUNDAY 6TH OCTOBER | 1500 SARACENS MEN VS LEICESTER TIGERS | SATURDAY 26TH OCTOBER | 1730 Our first three home matches at StoneX Stadium are now available to purchase on General Sale, with Early Bird pricing! Come and see our new stars in action as we look […]

Acadroundup

A year of growth for the Saracens Women's Academy

The 23/24 season bought several milestones for the Saracens Women’s Academy. First and foremost, the Academy welcomed its largest ever cohort, which saw for the first time not only Performance fixtures being played in the AOC, but also a series of successful friendless throughout the season, to cater for our expanding player base. Alongside this, […]

Benmorrow

TEAM NEWS | Saracens U19s v Leinster Rugby U19s

Saracens Under 19s will look to back up their impressive win over Ulster last week when they welcome Leinster Rugby to Harpenden Rugby Club on Tuesday afternoon. The young Sarries stars will kick off against the Dublin outfit at 14:00 on Tuesday, and Head Coach Jack Pattinson has made nine changes to the squad. There […]

05.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index

