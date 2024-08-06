First three home matches on General Sale NOW!

SARACENS MEN VS SALE SHARKS | SATURDAY 28TH SEPTEMBER | 1505

SARACENS MEN VS EXETER CHIEFS | SUNDAY 6TH OCTOBER | 1500

SARACENS MEN VS LEICESTER TIGERS | SATURDAY 26TH OCTOBER | 1730

Our first three home matches at StoneX Stadium are now available to purchase on General Sale, with Early Bird pricing!

Come and see our new stars in action as we look to get our Gallagher Premiership campaign off to a flyer with three huge games against three top-flight heavyweights.

Sale head to StoneX in a repeat of our triumphant 2022/23 Premiership final, Exeter will arrive for the latest instalment of the age-old rivalry, and Leicester Tigers will be looking to storm up the table under new coach Michael Cheika.

Remember, both our games against Sale Sharks and Exeter Chiefs were SOLD OUT last season, so act quickly to avoid disappointment!