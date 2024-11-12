Our 2024/25 Saracens Men's season is off to a flyer, with a sell-out under our belt and our fastest ever selling games upcoming pre-Christmas!

If you want to GUARANTEE YOUR SEAT at every remaining home game from January 19th onwards, why not try 'The Run-In', our six-match bundle.

This bundle includes your dedicated seat at the following games:

Saracens Men vs:

- Castres Olympique | Investec Champions Cup | Saturday 19th January | 15:15 Kick Off

- Ealing Trailfinders | Premiership Rugby Cup | Saturday 1st February | 15:00 Kick Off

- Harlequins | The Showdown 5, in association with StoneX | Gallagher Premiership Rugby| Saturday 22nd March | 15:05 Kick Off

- Gloucester Rugby | Gallagher Premiership Rugby | Saturday 19th April | Kick Off TBC

- Newcastle Falcons | Gallagher Premiership Rugby | Saturday 10th May | Kick Off TBC

PLUS added benefits including

- Priority access to purchase Saracens knockout fixtures (subject to qualification)

- Priority access to purchase additional tickets for Saracens 2025 fixtures including 25% discount

- Invitations to exclusive Seasonal Members' events in 2025 featuring players and coaches

- Exclusive offers and discounts from Club partners and sponsors

This bundle is available across Red & Black, Silver, Gold and Platinum categories, starting from just £150.

To REGISTER YOUR INTEREST in this package, in order to gain exclusive access to purchase from Tuesday 19th November, please CLICK HERE!