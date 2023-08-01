The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index | On Sale Now to Seasonal Members!

The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index is now on sale for Seasonal Members!

Seasonal Members’ two-week priority window is now officially open to claim your ticket as part of the Membership package, and do not forget you can get 50% off unlimited additional tickets!

Mark McCall’s men will be taking over the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium once again on Saturday 23rd March at 15:05, with Harlequins making the trip across the Capital for the biggest rivalry in the Gallagher Premiership.

Last season over 55,000 of you packed out one of the best stadiums in the world, and this year we are anticipating a sell-out crowd to see the Champions in action.

With entertainment announcements still to come there is plenty to be excited about as we prepare to make the nine-mile trip across North London, with world class players throughout both teams with the likes of Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Marcus Smith and Andre Esterhuizen all battling it out.

Here are the key dates for your diary to ensure you book your tickets for The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index!

Tuesday 1st August: Seasonal Members two-week exclusive window

Tuesday 15th August: Previous purchasers three-week window

Tuesday 5th September: Registered interest one-week window

Tuesday 12th September: General on-sale

Simply login to your Saracens members account to select your seat. Please note that every Saracens Seasonal Member can secure one ticket free of charge, as this is included in your 2023/24 Seasonal Membership package.

Not a Seasonal Member? Register your interest here and make sure you are at the front of the queue for General Sale, with Early Bird prices available!

If you are interested in some incredible hospitality packages, please email hospitality@saracens.net to enquire.