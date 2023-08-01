Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Jax Jox
JAXJOX, home of the most versatile and personalized all-in-one smart home gym experience.
The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index | On Sale Now to Seasonal Members!

01.08.23
showd2
showd1

The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index is now on sale for Seasonal Members!

Seasonal Members’ two-week priority window is now officially open to claim your ticket as part of the Membership package, and do not forget you can get 50% off unlimited additional tickets!

Mark McCall’s men will be taking over the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium once again on Saturday 23rd March at 15:05, with Harlequins making the trip across the Capital for the biggest rivalry in the Gallagher Premiership.

Last season over 55,000 of you packed out one of the best stadiums in the world, and this year we are anticipating a sell-out crowd to see the Champions in action.

With entertainment announcements still to come there is plenty to be excited about as we prepare to make the nine-mile trip across North London, with world class players throughout both teams with the likes of Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Marcus Smith and Andre Esterhuizen all battling it out.

Here are the key dates for your diary to ensure you book your tickets for The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index!

Tuesday 1st August: Seasonal Members two-week exclusive window

Tuesday 15th August: Previous purchasers three-week window

Tuesday 5th September: Registered interest one-week window

Tuesday 12th September: General on-sale

Simply login to your Saracens members account to select your seat. Please note that every Saracens Seasonal Member can secure one ticket free of charge, as this is included in your 2023/24 Seasonal Membership package.

Not a Seasonal Member? Register your interest here and make sure you are at the front of the queue for General Sale, with Early Bird prices available!

If you are interested in some incredible hospitality packages, please email hospitality@saracens.net to enquire.

NWC RU

Netball World Cup Round-Up

It’s been a fast and furious Netball World Cup so far out in Cape Town, with three current Saracens Mavericks stars making their mark on the tournament. For Goal Shooter Ine-Mari Venter, this has been a once in a lifetime chance to represent her country at a home world cup. She made an immediate impact […]

04.08.23
theodan1

Theo Dan and Tom Willis in line for England debuts in Cardiff

Theo Dan and Tom Willis are both amongst the replacements for England's Summer Series opener against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday. The duo could make their England debuts as they look to secure a place in the World Cup squad which is announced on Monday. “England versus Wales in Cardiff is always an exciting and […]

03.08.23
