Theo Dan and Tom Willis in line for England debuts in Cardiff

Theo Dan and Tom Willis are both amongst the replacements for England's Summer Series opener against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

The duo could make their England debuts as they look to secure a place in the World Cup squad which is announced on Monday.

“England versus Wales in Cardiff is always an exciting and keenly contested fixture,” said England Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“I am sure this Saturday will be no different as a tremendous first Test match of the Summer Nations Series.

“We have been impressed with how the whole squad has applied itself both on and off the field over this training camp. We are now looking forward to returning to Test match rugby as we continue our preparations for the Rugby World Cup in France.”

Saturday’s clash against Wales is England’s first of four Summer Nations Series fixtures which will be shown live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

WALES v ENGLAND

Saturday 5 August 2023

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 5.30pm

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 22 caps)

14. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 18 caps)

13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 15 caps)

12. Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 4 caps)

11. Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 14 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 21 caps)

9. Danny Care (Harlequins, 87 caps)

1. Ellis Genge © (Bristol Bears, 48 caps)

2. Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 6 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 25 caps)

4. David Ribbans (Toulon, 5 caps)

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

6. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 19 caps)

7. Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 14 caps)

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, uncapped)

17. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 61 caps)

19. Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 19 caps)

20. Tom Willis (Saracens, uncapped)

21. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps)

22. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 81 caps)

23. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 56 caps)