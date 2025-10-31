Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens Women vs Harlequins Women | 15:00 KO | Sunday 2 November

Click here to view your matchday programme 

Please enter the stadium via Gate A
TRAVEL INFORMATIONSTADIUM mapMatchday parking

ENTERTAINMENT

On arrival head to The Oasis (located behind the North Stand) where you can grab a drink, meet fellow fans, or enjoy the buzz before the game! The build-up promises to be just as exciting as the action on the pitch. Make sure you stop by the braid maidens to get your hair braided FOR FREE, in the same style as the players. Plus, the first 50 people to arrive at the table in The Oasis will also get a signed Georgia Evans bow! At 2.30, make sure you keep an eye out for an exciting Q&A with some of our winners and the PWR Cup might just make an appearance!

 

GETTING TO STONEX STADIUM

 

Planning your journey to StoneX Stadium? Whether you're arriving by public transport, car, or on foot, we've got you covered. With excellent transport links, including nearby train stations, shuttle buses and on-site parking options, getting to the home of Saracens has never been easier. Note** shuttle busses will not be running. 

 

FIND OUT MORE 
MATCHDAY PARKING

We have plenty of matchday parking options at StoneX Stadium.

Click the button below to view them and find out more

FIND OUT MORE 
CLUB SHOP

The Saracens Store located under the East Stand, closest to Gate A, will be open from gates open from gates open until 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Visit the Saracens club shop to get the new kit, latest merchandise, exclusive items, and all your game day essentials.

SHOP NOW

FOOD AND DRINK

 

With a variety of different concessions available across The Oasis this Sunday, you'll find everything you need to fuel up and stay energized. Whether you're craving a quick snack, a hearty meal, or an ice-cold drink, we've got you covered.

 

 

MATCHDAY SPONSORSHIP

Matchday Sponsorship at Saracens offers a dynamic platform to elevate your brand, boost visibility, and engage with a passionate audience. It's more than just exposure, it's an exclusive opportunity to impress clients, reward employees, and connect with key stakeholders through an unforgettable matchday hospitality experience.

Align your business with elite rugby and make a lasting impact. Find out more by clicking the button below.

MATCHDAY SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
STONEX STADIUM MAP 

