Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Bryony Field recommits to Saracens Women

07.08.24
Hooker Bryony Field has signed a new deal and recommitted to Saracens Women, after a stellar first season in North London.

The all-action front-row joined Saracens from Loughborough Lightning and went on to enjoy a superb first campaign, featuring in every single fixture and scoring 9 tries.

Field has quickly become a fans favourite, with her performances on the field matched by her personality off of it!

Field credits making the move to Saracens as a huge moment in her career development, as she highlighted her desire to go one better this season in club colours.

“Joining the club has been a huge turning point for me, in my life as a rugby player and also as a person. The environment at Sarries encourages players to take risks and play with freedom, which has given me so much space for improvement. I’m excited to get back to work with the girls and do one better than last year.”

Field has made a significant impression in a short time in NW4, with Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry praising her appetite to continue to progress.

“Bryony is a bundle of energy and a positive influence on and off the field. Her game has developed significantly, and the sky really is the limit for her! I look forward to seeing her continued developed and I’m so excited about the future and what she can achieve.”

News

Benmorrow

MATCH REPORT | Saracens U19s 48-33 Leinster Rugby U19s

Saracens Under 19s showed another glimpse of their quality with a deserved 48-33 win over Leinster Under 19s at Harpenden RFC.  The Men in Black scored eight tries in a clinical performance, as the win was built on the foundations of an outstanding defence which soaked up extreme pressure for large periods of the match. […]

06.08.24
Preseason1

First three home matches on General Sale NOW!

SARACENS MEN VS SALE SHARKS | SATURDAY 28TH SEPTEMBER | 1505 SARACENS MEN VS EXETER CHIEFS | SUNDAY 6TH OCTOBER | 1500 SARACENS MEN VS LEICESTER TIGERS | SATURDAY 26TH OCTOBER | 1730 Our first three home matches at StoneX Stadium are now available to purchase on General Sale, with Early Bird pricing! Come and see our new stars in action as we look […]

06.08.24
Partners

