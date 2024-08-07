Bryony Field recommits to Saracens Women

Hooker Bryony Field has signed a new deal and recommitted to Saracens Women, after a stellar first season in North London.

The all-action front-row joined Saracens from Loughborough Lightning and went on to enjoy a superb first campaign, featuring in every single fixture and scoring 9 tries.

Field has quickly become a fans favourite, with her performances on the field matched by her personality off of it!

Field credits making the move to Saracens as a huge moment in her career development, as she highlighted her desire to go one better this season in club colours.

“Joining the club has been a huge turning point for me, in my life as a rugby player and also as a person. The environment at Sarries encourages players to take risks and play with freedom, which has given me so much space for improvement. I’m excited to get back to work with the girls and do one better than last year.”

Field has made a significant impression in a short time in NW4, with Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry praising her appetite to continue to progress.

“Bryony is a bundle of energy and a positive influence on and off the field. Her game has developed significantly, and the sky really is the limit for her! I look forward to seeing her continued developed and I’m so excited about the future and what she can achieve.”