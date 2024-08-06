MATCH REPORT | Saracens U19s 48-33 Leinster Rugby U19s

Saracens Under 19s showed another glimpse of their quality with a deserved 48-33 win over Leinster Under 19s at Harpenden RFC.

The Men in Black scored eight tries in a clinical performance, as the win was built on the foundations of an outstanding defence which soaked up extreme pressure for large periods of the match.

Leinster started strongly and took the lead with the opening try of the match after just five minutes. A string of penalties saw them advance right up to the line, and then after a number of phases they powered over. The conversion gave them a 7-0 lead.

Sarries hit straight back though, a captain’s try from Charlie West got them right back in to contention. Oscar Wilson’s break took play to within striking distance and then the captain drove over from the following phase. The conversion went just wide, but the hosts were now just two points behind.

The Men in Black then had all the momentum and had another chance just two minutes later as West cleared out and they shifted the ball from right to left, but Leinster strangled them at the breakdown and managed to clear their lines.

Leinster punished Sarries for not taking their chances as we headed towards the second quarter, with their second try to extend their lead. A lineout was overthrown and fell straight in to the hands of their tighthead prop who was never going to be stopped from five metres out. The conversion edged them nine points ahead.

Tai Alleyne was then sent to the sin-bin for the hosts after taking out a player in the air, and the numerical advantage was made to count straight away as their hooker flew off the base of a maul and offloaded brilliantly to the extra man who could dive over in the corner.

Sarries needed a response before half time and that’s exactly what they got with 30 minutes on the clock. A maul went right up to the line and then Tayo Adegbemile thundered over from just a metre out to get them back within nine points.

Patrick Keaveney then spotted some space on the right wing and his inch-perfect cross-field kick found Liam Giacobbi but he was dragged in to touch by a physical Leinster defence.

It got better for Sarries as we approached the break as try number three arrived. Reggie Hammick broke away from a maul in the corner, and Alex Mason’s conversion made it 17-19.

Just as it looked like Sarries held all the keys, Leinster edged further ahead just before half time as an interception saw them race under the posts from 50 metres, and the conversion reinstated their nine point advantage.

In an eventful opening 40 minutes, Oscar Wilson then slid under two defenders for the hosts’ fourth try, making it 22-26 at the break.

The second half started perfectly for Sarries, another break from Wilson took them deep in to the 22 and then the ball was recycled to Adegbemile who powered over from close range. Mason converted, and put his side 29-26 ahead.

Leinster then had plenty of possession but three outstanding bits of defence frustrated the Irish outfit and eventually Sarries held them up over the line to turn the ball over.

Sarries then had a chance to extend their lead when an outstanding kick to touch took them up to the line, but they tried a set play from the lineout and the ball went agonisingly forward.

They took their next chance though as West scored his second after turning the ball over in the 22, and the conversion extended their lead to 10 points.

Zac Finch then gave them some breathing space as he latched on to a loose ball and raced away from half way for try number seven, and the touchline conversion put them 43-26 ahead as we headed in to the closing stages.

Leinster were then shown a yellow card for a high tackle, and Sarries took advantage with five minutes left as Liam Giacobbi finished acrobatically in the corner to score their eighth try of the match.

The visitors had one last attack and bundled over the line in the last play of the match, but the day belonged to Sarries who recorded another impressive victory.