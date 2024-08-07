Saracens and StoneX Extend Innovative Partnership

Saracens is delighted to announce the extension of our partnership with StoneX in an innovative and exciting new agreement across the entire club.

This partnership will not only see the extension of the stadium naming rights on a long-term deal, but from the 2024/25 season onwards, the StoneX logo will replace City Index (which remains part of the StoneX Financial Ltd) on the front of the men’s and women’s team shirts in the coming months.

As our lead partner, StoneX is incredibly engaged with the Saracens community and our people-first culture, both on and off the pitch. Their relationship with the club also includes being the lead partner of our award-winning Saracens Foundation, and they also offer work experience and placement opportunities to pupils within the Saracens High School.

The upward trajectory of both organisations is shown by the success Saracens have enjoyed since StoneX partnered with the club, including the men’s and women’s first teams lifting their respective league titles in historic occasions for the north London club.

StoneX Stadium, the home of Saracens and a hub in the local community, has been voted as top of the Premiership Rugby Matchday Experience Report and will continue to be a fortress for both teams as they look to return to the top of English rugby.

StoneX, which has partnered with the club since 2020, is an institutional-grade financial services network that connects companies, organisations, traders and investors to the global financial markets through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service and deep expertise.

They are also undergoing an exciting rebrand, which means fans can look forward to a newly branded StoneX Stadium with many visible changes ready for the big kick-off in September.

Philip Smith, CEO of StoneX Financial Ltd, is thrilled with the news.

“As we celebrate our centenary this year, I am delighted to announce a long-term partnership with Saracens. The club and StoneX are driven by a relentless commitment to achieving excellence, shared values, and a unified vision for the future. For both organisations, the phrase ‘pounding the rock’ is ubiquitous and one that both our professionals and Saracens players can relate to. Over the years, our collaboration with Saracens has transcended the conventional boundaries of sports sponsorships, embedding StoneX into the fabric of the sporting community and beyond. This relationship is poised to evolve, reaching new heights, and continuing to make a significant impact both on and off the field.”

Saracens CEO Mark Thompson is delighted with the new agreement.

“StoneX put their faith in our people at a challenging moment for both Saracens and the world.

Given their extraordinary growth since then, to see them renew and extend that commitment to our club and community is truly humbling. We could not be more excited for the future of our partnership.”