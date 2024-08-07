Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Saracens and StoneX Extend Innovative Partnership

07.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Stonex3
Stonex1

Saracens is delighted to announce the extension of our partnership with StoneX in an innovative and exciting new agreement across the entire club.

This partnership will not only see the extension of the stadium naming rights on a long-term deal, but from the 2024/25 season onwards, the StoneX logo will replace City Index (which remains part of the StoneX Financial Ltd) on the front of the men’s and women’s team shirts in the coming months.

As our lead partner, StoneX is incredibly engaged with the Saracens community and our people-first culture, both on and off the pitch. Their relationship with the club also includes being the lead partner of our award-winning Saracens Foundation, and they also offer work experience and placement opportunities to pupils within the Saracens High School.

The upward trajectory of both organisations is shown by the success Saracens have enjoyed since StoneX partnered with the club, including the men’s and women’s first teams lifting their respective league titles in historic occasions for the north London club.

StoneX Stadium, the home of Saracens and a hub in the local community, has been voted as top of the Premiership Rugby Matchday Experience Report and will continue to be a fortress for both teams as they look to return to the top of English rugby.

StoneX, which has partnered with the club since 2020, is an institutional-grade financial services network that connects companies, organisations, traders and investors to the global financial markets through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service and deep expertise.

They are also undergoing an exciting rebrand, which means fans can look forward to a newly branded StoneX Stadium with many visible changes ready for the big kick-off in September.

Philip Smith, CEO of StoneX Financial Ltd, is thrilled with the news.

“As we celebrate our centenary this year, I am delighted to announce a long-term partnership with Saracens. The club and StoneX are driven by a relentless commitment to achieving excellence, shared values, and a unified vision for the future. For both organisations, the phrase ‘pounding the rock’ is ubiquitous and one that both our professionals and Saracens players can relate to. Over the years, our collaboration with Saracens has transcended the conventional boundaries of sports sponsorships, embedding StoneX into the fabric of the sporting community and beyond. This relationship is poised to evolve, reaching new heights, and continuing to make a significant impact both on and off the field.”

Saracens CEO Mark Thompson is delighted with the new agreement.

“StoneX put their faith in our people at a challenging moment for both Saracens and the world.

Given their extraordinary growth since then, to see them renew and extend that commitment to our club and community is truly humbling. We could not be more excited for the future of our partnership.”

