Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Captain's Run Exclusive Members' Event | Thursday 24th October

14.10.24
In association with
Screenshot 2024 10 14 At 12.59.40
Saracens V Sale Sharks Gallagher Premiership Rugby

As part of your Saracens Men's Seasonal Membership, you have access to EXCLUSIVE Member events!

Next up, we would love to host you behind-the-scenes at our Captain's Run as we prepare for our next home match against Leicester tigers.

The Captain's Run will take place here at StoneX Stadium on Thursday 24th October, be sure to bring a pen to get as many autographs as possible.

TIMINGS:

Doors/Olympic Bar Open – 12:00

Captain’s Run starts – 12:30

Signing Session – 13:45 (on side of pitch or in Olympic Bar if wet)

Chat with a coach + player (TBC) – 14:00 – 14:20

Please fill in the form below to register for this exclusive member opportunity. On arrival at StoneX, please present your current season card at the gate. Parking will be free on site at StoneX.

CLICK HERE to sign up!

 

 

Screenshot 2024 10 13 At 16.30.01

MATCH REPORT | Harlequins 17-10 Saracens Men

Saracens Men suffered their first defeat of the Gallagher Premiership season as they were beaten 17-10 by Harlequins at The Twickenham Stoop. In a fiery London derby which was played with test match intensity, the Men in Black had plenty of chances but were punished by their local rivals for not taking them and left […]

13.10.24
In association with
News Template

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 2)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was delighted with his side’s performance in yesterday’s victory over Sale. After a rocky start, Saracens grew into the match, scoring eight tries in the process and Austerberry was pleased with how his side came through the test against a physical Sale side. “There were some outstanding passages of play. […]

13.10.24
In association with
