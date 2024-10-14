Captain's Run Exclusive Members' Event | Thursday 24th October

As part of your Saracens Men's Seasonal Membership, you have access to EXCLUSIVE Member events!

Next up, we would love to host you behind-the-scenes at our Captain's Run as we prepare for our next home match against Leicester tigers.

The Captain's Run will take place here at StoneX Stadium on Thursday 24th October, be sure to bring a pen to get as many autographs as possible.

TIMINGS:

Doors/Olympic Bar Open – 12:00

Captain’s Run starts – 12:30

Signing Session – 13:45 (on side of pitch or in Olympic Bar if wet)

Chat with a coach + player (TBC) – 14:00 – 14:20

Please fill in the form below to register for this exclusive member opportunity. On arrival at StoneX, please present your current season card at the gate. Parking will be free on site at StoneX.

CLICK HERE to sign up!