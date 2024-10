MATCH HIGHLIGHTS | GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP R4 AND PREMIERSHIP WOMEN'S RUGBY R2

It was a weekend of contrasting fortunes for Saracens Men and Saracens Women.

On Saturday evening, Saracens Women put in a superb showing to defeat Sale Sharks Women 52-14 under the floodlights at Heywood Road.

However, on Sunday, the Men in Black suffered their first defeat of the campaign, as Harlequins secured London bragging rights.

You can catch the highlights from both league fixtures below.

SALE SHARKS WOMEN 14-52 SARACENS WOMEN (PREMIERSHIP WOMEN'S RUGBY ROUND 2)

HARLEQUINS 17-10 SARACENS MEN (GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP ROUND 4)