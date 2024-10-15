StoneX Stadium to host 2025 Premiership Women's Rugby final

Saracens and Premiership Women’s Rugby are thrilled to confirm that StoneX Stadium in North London will host the Premiership Women’s Rugby final on Sunday 16th March 2025.

This will mark the first time since 2017 that women’s rugby’s elite final has returned to London, as the capital city looks to become the centre of the women’s rugby world this season.

Building towards the Rugby World Cup in 2025, Premiership Women’s Rugby has established itself as the best domestic competition in the women’s game, with global stars plying their trade in the league for all nine clubs.

The likes of England captain Marlie Packer, Canadian captain Sophie de Goede and Red Roses stars Ellie Kildunne and Emily Scarratt will all be hoping to play their part in the showpiece final in March, alongside international stars such as Kate Zackary and Babalwa Latsha.

The last two finals have seen record attendances for the women’s domestic final in England, with Premiership Women’s Rugby at the centre of ushering in a new era for the women’s game, thanks to the Powered Differently campaign and broadcast deal with TNT Sports.

Following two hugely successful finals in Gloucester and Exeter, the target for this season is to set another record attendance for the PWR final, as London looks to become the epicentre of women’s rugby building towards the World Cup final in September.

Saracens CEO Mark Thompson is thrilled that Saracens have been selected to host this showpiece event.

“We are delighted to be hosting the PWR final this season at StoneX Stadium. The final represents a showcase for the game of women's rugby, and we are delighted to play our part. We have a big and evolving vision for women’s rugby here at Saracens; championing our athletes on and off the field, innovation in broadcast and media, playing a central role in a growing ecosystem around the game and much more. The final gives us a chance to accelerate that, and we can't wait for the lead-up to March and then the final.”

Chair of Premier Women’s Rugby Ltd board Genevieve Shore is also excited that the final will be held at Saracens, as PWR continues to grow its fanbase in the build-up to Rugby World Cup 2025.

"The 2024 Final at Sandy Park was an unforgettable occasion for women’s sport, so we are delighted to be taking our next showpiece event to the StoneX Stadium.

"After a competitive process, Saracens emerged with the most impressive bid. We know that the team at Saracens will deliver another spectacular event on 16 March that will continue to drive the visibility of women’s rugby and provide a brilliant day to celebrate all our athletes and fans”

Register now to be one of the first to get the opportunity to buy tickets for the Final by clicking this link.