Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
StoneX Stadium to host 2025 Premiership Women's Rugby final

15.10.24
Saracens and Premiership Women’s Rugby are thrilled to confirm that StoneX Stadium in North London will host the Premiership Women’s Rugby final on Sunday 16th March 2025.

This will mark the first time since 2017 that women’s rugby’s elite final has returned to London, as the capital city looks to become the centre of the women’s rugby world this season.

Building towards the Rugby World Cup in 2025, Premiership Women’s Rugby has established itself as the best domestic competition in the women’s game, with global stars plying their trade in the league for all nine clubs.

The likes of England captain Marlie Packer, Canadian captain Sophie de Goede and Red Roses stars Ellie Kildunne and Emily Scarratt will all be hoping to play their part in the showpiece final in March, alongside international stars such as Kate Zackary and Babalwa Latsha.

The last two finals have seen record attendances for the women’s domestic final in England, with Premiership Women’s Rugby at the centre of ushering in a new era for the women’s game, thanks to the Powered Differently campaign and broadcast deal with TNT Sports.

Following two hugely successful finals in Gloucester and Exeter, the target for this season is to set another record attendance for the PWR final, as London looks to become the epicentre of women’s rugby building towards the World Cup final in September.

Saracens CEO Mark Thompson is thrilled that Saracens have been selected to host this showpiece event.

“We are delighted to be hosting the PWR final this season at StoneX Stadium.   The final represents a showcase for the game of women's rugby, and we are delighted to play our part.  We have a big and evolving vision for women’s rugby here at Saracens; championing our athletes on and off the field, innovation in broadcast and media, playing a central role in a growing ecosystem around the game and much more.  The final gives us a chance to accelerate that, and we can't wait for the lead-up to March and then the final.”

Chair of Premier Women’s Rugby Ltd board Genevieve Shore is also excited that the final will be held at Saracens, as PWR continues to grow its fanbase in the build-up to Rugby World Cup 2025.

 "The 2024 Final at Sandy Park was an unforgettable occasion for women’s sport, so we are delighted to be taking our next showpiece event to the StoneX Stadium.

"After a competitive process, Saracens emerged with the most impressive bid. We know that the team at Saracens will deliver another spectacular event on 16 March that will continue to drive the visibility of women’s rugby and provide a brilliant day to celebrate all our athletes and fans”

Register now to be one of the first to get the opportunity to buy tickets for the Final by clicking this link.

