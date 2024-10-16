Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Watch 340+ Rugby games with Premier Sports Season Pass for just £70 – use code SARACENS70

16.10.24
15/10/2024
Saracens70 Offer 9x16

Premier Sports is the new home of European Rugby in the UK, showing all 63 games from the Investec Champions Cup for the next 3 seasons, including every Saracens game exclusively live, beginning with the Round 1 opener against Vodacom Bulls on 7 December.

Premier Sports are bringing new levels of coverage to UK rugby fans, offering over 340 live rugby games this season including:

  • Every United Rugby Championship game
  • Every Investec Champions Cup game
  • EPCR Challenge Cup games
  • 110+ Top 14 games, including four games per round and full playoff coverage

Every week, Rugby’s biggest stars, games and stories will be available to watch live on Premier Sports, as they broadcast up to 12 games on domestic league weekends from the United Rugby Championship and Top 14, as well as 14 games per Pool round and the all-important knock-out stages on European weekends.

Premier Sports is available in the UK on the Sky platform (channels 419 & 420) from £10.99 per month which includes free access to Premier Sports streaming service. You can also watch on Virgin (channels 551 & 552) and on Amazon Prime as an add-on subscription. Premier Sports also streams online via dedicated apps on a wide range of devices and platforms.

Premier Sports are offering Saracens fans a special season ticket price for just £70, giving live & on-demand access to all channel content for a year by using promo code SARACENS70, saving you £50 on the standard annual rate.

Simply select the ‘Pre-Paid Annual’ option on the subscribe now page (link below), and enter the promo code SARACENS70 to avail of this special, limited time offer. This offer is applicable only to Sky and Premier Sports streaming service platforms.

Click Here To Subscribe

Harlequins V Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Press Notes | McCall Pre Bristol Bears (A)

“After he has surgery on Monday we’ll know more about his recovery time, but the overwhelming support from across the game has certainly lifted his spirits.” Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Christie’s resilience in the face of another stint on the sidelines. “He’s one of those characters that once the surgery is done, he’ll […]

16.10.24
Wxv

WXV Round 3 Round-Up

WXV concluded over the weekend, with England securing a tight and tense 21-12 victory over Canada to secure the WXV 1 title. The weekend started with Wales securing an impressive victory over Japan to secure their place at the Rugby World Cup next year, with Donna Rose, Georgia Evans and Natalia John all featuring in […]

16.10.24
Screenshot 2024 10 16 At 10.16.28

Seven Saracens named in England Autumn Nations Series Squad

Saracens have had seven players called up to the England squad for the Autumn Nations Series in November. Jamie George, Theo Dan, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Nick Isiekwe and Alex Lozowski will all join Steve Borthwick's 36-player training squad which begins on Saturday 2 November against New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. The […]

16.10.24
