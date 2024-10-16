Watch 340+ Rugby games with Premier Sports Season Pass for just £70 – use code SARACENS70

Premier Sports is the new home of European Rugby in the UK, showing all 63 games from the Investec Champions Cup for the next 3 seasons, including every Saracens game exclusively live, beginning with the Round 1 opener against Vodacom Bulls on 7 December.

Premier Sports are bringing new levels of coverage to UK rugby fans, offering over 340 live rugby games this season including:

Every United Rugby Championship game

Every Investec Champions Cup game

EPCR Challenge Cup games

110+ Top 14 games, including four games per round and full playoff coverage

Every week, Rugby’s biggest stars, games and stories will be available to watch live on Premier Sports, as they broadcast up to 12 games on domestic league weekends from the United Rugby Championship and Top 14, as well as 14 games per Pool round and the all-important knock-out stages on European weekends.

Premier Sports is available in the UK on the Sky platform (channels 419 & 420) from £10.99 per month which includes free access to Premier Sports streaming service. You can also watch on Virgin (channels 551 & 552) and on Amazon Prime as an add-on subscription. Premier Sports also streams online via dedicated apps on a wide range of devices and platforms.

Premier Sports are offering Saracens fans a special season ticket price for just £70, giving live & on-demand access to all channel content for a year by using promo code SARACENS70, saving you £50 on the standard annual rate.

Simply select the ‘Pre-Paid Annual’ option on the subscribe now page (link below), and enter the promo code SARACENS70 to avail of this special, limited time offer. This offer is applicable only to Sky and Premier Sports streaming service platforms.

Click Here To Subscribe