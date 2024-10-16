EPCR marks countdown to 30th season with Investec Champions Cup stars at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium

As anticipation builds for the start of the 30th season of the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup, 24 leading players representing the competition’s elite international clubs came together at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to kick off preparations for the prestigious tournament, which will begin in less than eight weeks. A fitting venue for EPCR to bring the players, referees, partners, and broadcasters together for a pre-season content day, Cardiff and the Principality Stadium will play host to the 2025 Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup Finals for the first time in 11 years, on 23 and 24 May 2025. This coming season marks the 30th staging of the annual tournament and will be a full-circle moment for the city that hosted the inaugural final in 1996 in the former National Stadium. Dominic McKay, EPCR Chairman, said: "We are delighted to bring together players from the very best clubs in Europe and South Africa ahead of this momentous 2024/25 season. It is an exciting moment for EPCR as preparations intensify and the build-up to the 2024/25 season gathers pace. We are thrilled to be returning to Cardiff to celebrate our 30th Final in what is going to be a historic weekend of international rugby at the conclusion of another no doubt closely-contested season. “After a record-breaking 2023/24 season, where we welcomed more fans than ever into the stadiums and brought our competitions to bigger audiences via broadcast partners and our digital platforms, this forthcoming 30th season is highly-anticipated and we are very much looking forward to seeing the sporting stories unfold. "We would also like to extend our deepest thanks to the WRU and Cardiff, not only for hosting us today but for our 2024/25 Finals Weekend. It is wonderful to be returning to this rugby heartland for our thirtieth Final and we look forward to seeing a packed crowd here at the Principality next May." Jacques Raynaud, CEO of ECPR said: “This is essentially the kick-off of a very special 30th season, and we are so pleased to come back to where it all started – here in Cardiff. “We are thrilled to welcome our Investec Champions Cup clubs and referees, as well as our partners, to the iconic Principality Stadium today. It is not only an opportunity for our partners and broadcasters to work with the players and bring fans closer to the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup season, but also a rare moment for players from different leagues to connect, enjoy shared experiences and foster friendships off the pitch – before reigniting rivalries at the start of the Investec Champions Cup season.” Both the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup will feature the very best of international clubs and world-class talent, guaranteeing unmissable rugby action. The 2024/25 season will get underway on the weekend of 6/7/8 December and promises to be an unforgettable one for rugby fans. The EPCR Challenge Cup Final will be played at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Friday 23 May 2025 with the showpiece Investec Champions Cup Final is set for the following day, Saturday 24 May 2025, at the same iconic venue. Tickets are available to purchase, with more information available HERE.