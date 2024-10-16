Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
EPCR marks countdown to 30th season with Investec Champions Cup stars at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium

16.10.24
15/10/2024
Nick Isiekwe 15/10/2024

As anticipation builds for the start of the 30th season of the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup, 24 leading players representing the competition’s elite international clubs came together at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to kick off preparations for the prestigious tournament, which will begin in less than eight weeks.

A fitting venue for EPCR to bring the players, referees, partners, and broadcasters together for a pre-season content day, Cardiff and the Principality Stadium will play host to the 2025 Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup Finals for the first time in 11 years, on 23 and 24 May 2025.

This coming season marks the 30th staging of the annual tournament and will be a full-circle moment for the city that hosted the inaugural final in 1996 in the former National Stadium.

Dominic McKay, EPCR Chairman, said: "We are delighted to bring together players from the very best clubs in Europe and South Africa ahead of this momentous 2024/25 season.  It is an exciting moment for EPCR as preparations intensify and the build-up to the 2024/25 season gathers pace. We are thrilled to be returning to Cardiff to celebrate our 30th Final in what is going to be a historic weekend of international rugby at the conclusion of another no doubt closely-contested season.

“After a record-breaking 2023/24 season, where we welcomed more fans than ever into the stadiums and brought our competitions to bigger audiences via broadcast partners and our digital platforms, this forthcoming 30th season is highly-anticipated and we are very much looking forward to seeing the sporting stories unfold.

"We would also like to extend our deepest thanks to the WRU and Cardiff, not only for hosting us today but for our 2024/25 Finals Weekend. It is wonderful to be returning to this rugby heartland for our thirtieth Final and we look forward to seeing a packed crowd here at the Principality next May."

Jacques Raynaud, CEO of ECPR said: “This is essentially the kick-off of a very special 30th season, and we are so pleased to come back to where it all started – here in Cardiff.

“We are thrilled to welcome our Investec Champions Cup clubs and referees, as well as our partners, to the iconic Principality Stadium today. It is not only an opportunity for our partners and broadcasters to work with the players and bring fans closer to the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup season, but also a rare moment for players from different leagues to connect, enjoy shared experiences and foster friendships off the pitch – before reigniting rivalries at the start of the Investec Champions Cup season.”

Both the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup will feature the very best of international clubs and world-class talent, guaranteeing unmissable rugby action. The 2024/25 season will get underway on the weekend of 6/7/8 December and promises to be an unforgettable one for rugby fans.

The EPCR Challenge Cup Final will be played at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Friday 23 May 2025 with the showpiece Investec Champions Cup Final is set for the following day, Saturday 24 May 2025, at the same iconic venue. Tickets are available to purchase, with more information available HERE.

Harlequins V Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Press Notes | McCall Pre Bristol Bears (A)

“After he has surgery on Monday we’ll know more about his recovery time, but the overwhelming support from across the game has certainly lifted his spirits.” Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Christie’s resilience in the face of another stint on the sidelines. “He’s one of those characters that once the surgery is done, he’ll […]

16.10.24
Wxv

WXV Round 3 Round-Up

WXV concluded over the weekend, with England securing a tight and tense 21-12 victory over Canada to secure the WXV 1 title. The weekend started with Wales securing an impressive victory over Japan to secure their place at the Rugby World Cup next year, with Donna Rose, Georgia Evans and Natalia John all featuring in […]

16.10.24
Screenshot 2024 10 16 At 10.16.28

Seven Saracens named in England Autumn Nations Series Squad

Saracens have had seven players called up to the England squad for the Autumn Nations Series in November. Jamie George, Theo Dan, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Nick Isiekwe and Alex Lozowski will all join Steve Borthwick's 36-player training squad which begins on Saturday 2 November against New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. The […]

16.10.24
cross