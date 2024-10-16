Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Loan Watch: Ampthill gain five-point win over Caldy

16.10.24
Bracken Ampthill
Ampthill Hadfield Potm

11 Saracens’ Academy products turned out for Ampthill in their 31-19 victory against Caldy in the Championship on Saturday. Olamide Sodeke and Kaden Pearce-Paul both started in the Ampthill pack, alongside Player of the Match James Hadfield.

Last year’s Ampthill Young Player of the Season Charlie Bracken returned to Dillingham Park after some valuable Premiership Rugby experience in the opening rounds. Brandon Jackson and Josh Hallett also accompanied him in the backline.

James Isaacs, Harvey Beaton, Kennedy Sylvester, Barney Merrett, and Angus Hall all came off the bench in what was a physical battle with Caldy.

The Sarries contingent were heavily involved in proceedings, with former Saracen Richard Barrington getting the first score of the afternoon before Josh Hallett set up the A’s second try with an impressive line break. James Hadfield also found himself on the score sheet just before the break giving the hosts a commanding 19-7 lead.

A resurgence from Caldy at the start of the second half was soon put to bed by an intercept score from Brandon Jackson who alongside Hadfield was featured in the Championship Clubs Podcast Team of the Week.

Academy players Declan Murphy and Fin Bloomer also made appearances for Ampthill’s 1881s side against Richmond Saxons. Bloomer played the full 80 minutes at loose-head prop with Murphy making a considerable impact off the bench in a 45-7 victory for Ampthill.

Harlequins V Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Press Notes | McCall Pre Bristol Bears (A)

“After he has surgery on Monday we’ll know more about his recovery time, but the overwhelming support from across the game has certainly lifted his spirits.” Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Christie’s resilience in the face of another stint on the sidelines. “He’s one of those characters that once the surgery is done, he’ll […]

16.10.24
Wxv

WXV Round 3 Round-Up

WXV concluded over the weekend, with England securing a tight and tense 21-12 victory over Canada to secure the WXV 1 title. The weekend started with Wales securing an impressive victory over Japan to secure their place at the Rugby World Cup next year, with Donna Rose, Georgia Evans and Natalia John all featuring in […]

16.10.24
Screenshot 2024 10 16 At 10.16.28

Seven Saracens named in England Autumn Nations Series Squad

Saracens have had seven players called up to the England squad for the Autumn Nations Series in November. Jamie George, Theo Dan, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Nick Isiekwe and Alex Lozowski will all join Steve Borthwick's 36-player training squad which begins on Saturday 2 November against New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. The […]

16.10.24
cross