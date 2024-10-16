Loan Watch: Ampthill gain five-point win over Caldy

11 Saracens’ Academy products turned out for Ampthill in their 31-19 victory against Caldy in the Championship on Saturday. Olamide Sodeke and Kaden Pearce-Paul both started in the Ampthill pack, alongside Player of the Match James Hadfield.

Last year’s Ampthill Young Player of the Season Charlie Bracken returned to Dillingham Park after some valuable Premiership Rugby experience in the opening rounds. Brandon Jackson and Josh Hallett also accompanied him in the backline.

James Isaacs, Harvey Beaton, Kennedy Sylvester, Barney Merrett, and Angus Hall all came off the bench in what was a physical battle with Caldy.

The Sarries contingent were heavily involved in proceedings, with former Saracen Richard Barrington getting the first score of the afternoon before Josh Hallett set up the A’s second try with an impressive line break. James Hadfield also found himself on the score sheet just before the break giving the hosts a commanding 19-7 lead.

A resurgence from Caldy at the start of the second half was soon put to bed by an intercept score from Brandon Jackson who alongside Hadfield was featured in the Championship Clubs Podcast Team of the Week.

Academy players Declan Murphy and Fin Bloomer also made appearances for Ampthill’s 1881s side against Richmond Saxons. Bloomer played the full 80 minutes at loose-head prop with Murphy making a considerable impact off the bench in a 45-7 victory for Ampthill.