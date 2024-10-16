Seven Saracens named in England Autumn Nations Series Squad

Saracens have had seven players called up to the England squad for the Autumn Nations Series in November.

Jamie George, Theo Dan, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Nick Isiekwe and Alex Lozowski will all join Steve Borthwick's 36-player training squad which begins on Saturday 2 November against New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

The squad – which is made up of 20 forwards and 16 backs – will assemble at the Honda England Rugby Performance Centre, Pennyhill Park on Monday 21 October before flying to Girona to begin their training.

“Naming this squad is an exciting step in our preparations for the Autumn Nations Series, and we look forward to working with the players again in the days ahead.” said Borthwick.

“Our focus is on thorough preparation and building cohesion as we approach what will be a fiercely competitive series.

“Facing New Zealand in the opening match is a tremendous opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.

“Having only played at Allianz Stadium twice in our last 15 games, it will be fantastic to return and play in front of our home crowd. The energy and passion of our supporters always give the players an extra boost.”

England welcome New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday 2 November (kick-off 3.10pm) for their first match of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series, before taking on Australia, South Africa and Japan.



England’s 36-player squad:



Forwards

Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 2 caps)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 115 caps)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 41 caps)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 7 caps)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 5 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 53 caps)

Theo Dan (Saracens, 14 caps)

Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 17 caps)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 33 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 31 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 93 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 11 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 84 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 95 caps)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 41 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 38 caps)



Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 69 caps)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 6 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 27 caps)

Alex Lozowski (Saracens, 5 caps)

Luke Northmore (Harlequins, 2 caps)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 7 caps)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 1 cap)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 65 caps)

Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 35 caps)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 6 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 34 caps)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps)